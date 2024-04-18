Mumbai This Weekend: Here's Everything You Can Enjoy On April 20, 21

Mumbai This Weekend | FPJ/Xavier Rebello

What are your plans this weekend? In case you haven't made any, you may take note of these suggestions to enjoy the days ahead this April. On the upcoming Saturday and Sunday, Mumbai is lined up with a series of events that will make you laugh, eat, and feel good with some soothing music.

Celebrate jazz music

Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir, Bandra | April 20: Mumbai will breathe music and its fine notes this Saturday as the World Jazz Festival is taking place in the city. The award-winning artists who collectively have five Grammys are scheduled to make their debut in India this April. This is the festival's fourth edition which would feature international artists from across the globe.

Harkat Studios, Andheri | April 21: Another music concert that would interest you could be a 45-minute-long live concert featuring the popular band 'Echoes' comprised of Mrinalini Tewari, Manasquam Mahanta, and Nitish Ramabhadran.

Experience a LOL moment

Lata Mangeshkar Natyagruha, Mira Road | April 20: Did you miss renowned comedian Zakir Khan's stand-up show last weekend? You have another case to avail the tickets and witness the live comedy event in your city. With two shows lined up in a day, this is your sign to celebrate the weekend with a laughter dose. While this isn't exactly in Mumbai, the location is in the city suburbs.

Say cheers!

Roofberries, Bandra | April 21: How about a weekend party with premium cocktails and fun-filled games? Let us also say that there's music to add to the list and grab your interest. Jose Cuervo X Collectives Experience is an event featuring the tequila brand which is something you and your tippler gang were looking for.

Dance like no one's watching

B You Dance Academy, Andheri | April 21: If you love dancing and that brings you joy, what are you waiting for? This Sunday, you may hit the dance floor either solo or with your love to try some classic bachata and salsa moves.

Meanwhile, those who are super excited and not ready to wait for the weekend can check out a couple of interesting things going on on the weekdays too. Don't worry, we still have suggestions for you.

You may choose to celebrate your leisurely evenings at the mango festivals taking place in the city. Some of them are the 'Khule Aam Masti' event at Hitchki and Mango Mania at Kembara in BKC. If you are looking for some comedy to end your busy working day on a relaxed note, you may attend an unplugged comedy session on Thursday evening at the J Spot in Juhu, or go for a live gig experience to add chill to a Friday night by booking tickets for Klement Bonelli's musical performance at Andheri's One Aura.