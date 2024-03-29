Mumbai This Weekend: From Lil Flea Market To Concert Nights, Mumbai Is Ready To Experience The Busiest Weekend

Not yet decided what to do this weekend? Worry not! We have got you a list of amazing events happening this weekend in Mumbai and the greatest news is the Lil Flea Market is back in Mumbai with the bang. From Concerts to stand up comedy, Mumbai is seeing one of the busiest weekends this month.

The Lil Flea, Mumbai

The Lil Flea Market | Paytm Insider

India's happiest Flea market is back in Mumbai. The Lil Flea is completing its 10th Anniversary and is set to bring more than 400 homegrown Indian Brands, stalls, delicious foods, live music, and much more. You don't want to miss out on the best brands and amazing deals at the event. Experience live music, live workshops and Art this year at the flea market.

When: Friday, 29th March to Sunday 31st March | 3 PM onwards

Where: Jio World Garden, Mumbai

Book Here

Vishal Mishra's Pehle Bhi Main Indian Tour

Vishal Mishra Live Concert in Mumbai | Paytm insider

Oscar-winning singer, multitalented artist and producer Vishal Mishra is ready to kick start his 'Pehle Bhi Main' India Tour in Mumbai. If you love concerts then you have to watch Vishal Mishra perform live in Mumbai this weekend.

When: 30th March 2024 | 6:30 PM onwards

Where: MMRDA Ground, Mumbai

Book Here

Kisi Ko Batana Mat ft. Anubhav Singh Bassi

Kisi Ko Batana Mat Special Comedy Show | Bookmyshow

Weekends are incomplete without standup comedy and every week many stand up comedy artists bring shows with immense laughter and joy. Get ready to experience the ultimate laughter with special stand up comedy show 'Kisi Ko Batana Mat' featuring Anubhav Singh Bassi.

When: Friday, 29th March 2024 to Sunday 30th April 2024

Where: Multiple Venues

Book Here

Atul Khatri Live in Mumbai

Live standup comedy by Atul Khatri | Bookmyshow

Laughter is the best Therapy! Indeed it is the best therapy as all the stand up comedians are ready to fill our weekend with their laughter show. Experience the evening with laughter, comedy and joy with Atul Khatri live standup comedy in Mumbai.

When: Sunday, 31st March 2024 | 7:00 PM

Where: Infiniti Mall, Malad, Mumbai

Book Here

Museums of Solutions

Museums of Solutions | Bookmyshow

Make your weekend a learning day and fun outing with your children and family. Museum of Solutions is bringing a world class interactive children's museum. The event is a 7 floor spread with many exhibitions, arts, workshops, interactive activities and fun games for children's and young individuals.

When: Friday, 29th March 2024 to Sunday, 31st March 2024

Where: Museum of solutions, Mumbai

Book Here