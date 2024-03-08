Mumbai This Weekend: From Asha Bhosle's Concert To Jamie Lever's Comedy Show, Here's What's Happening In Your City On March 9, 10

Mumbaikars have no excuse to stay back home this weekend as the city looks forward to a star-studded celebration with a line-up of popular talents performing for their fans and admirers. Here's a glimpse of what's happening in Mumbai on March 9 and 10. We are sure that you can't stay calm after learning about these events, which compel you to book and attend them with family and friends.

Asha Bhosle's Concert (Jio World Garden, BKC । March 9)

Be it 'Chanda Mama Door Ke' from the 1950s or the 'Sharara Sharara' song that was released in 2002, Asha Bhosle is a legendary singer who tops the playlists of several music lovers across ages and regions. She's performing in Mumbai this Saturday with her soulful voice and charm. You can witness her music live at a concert just hours away. Book here

Storytelling Event (Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Byculla । March 9)

If you are someone who enjoys literature, head to this event that narrates the folktales of feisty girls. It is curated by Ulka Mayur, a writer and director who brings out lesser-known folktales through storytelling performances. Interestingly, this is a free event taking place in the city. Book here

Pottery Workshop (ArtVilla Academy, Borivalli । March 9, 10)

How about giving your creativity some wings this weekend? You may try your hands at pottery under expert guidance in a great learning environment. You may embark on this artistic journey that begins with the very essence of clay and succeeds in creating a masterpiece of art crafted by you. Book here

Jamie Lever's Comedy Show (Nehru Centre, Worli । March 10)

Comedian Johnny Lever's daughter is set to hit the stage with her sense of humour this weekend. Jamie's show has to offer a hilarious stand-up comedy experience for people with a cultural galore and an unforgettable laughter experience. Book here