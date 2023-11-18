Mumbai: This Upcoming Textile Expo At NGMA Will Highlight The Process Of Hand Weaving Across India 

After the two successful editions in New Delhi and Melbourne, Australia, Sutr Santati, a textile exhibition, comes to the Maximum City at the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA). Organised by Abheraj Baldota Foundation in collaboration with NGMA, the exhibition is curated by textile revivalist Lavina Baldota. The two-month-long exhibition will be open to the public from November 21 and conclude on January 7, 2024. However, a special preview is scheduled to take place on November 18 where actor Vidya Balan will be in attendance.

One of the largest textile exhibitions, Sutr Santati intends to spotlight Indian textiles. On display will be about 125 textiles by over 200 prominent artisans, craftsmen, designers and artists. These textiles will highlight the processes of hand weaving, embroidery, resist-dyeing, printing, painting and appliqué, among other forms of yarn and fabric manipulation.

Among the artists and designers who will be showcasing their work will be Himanshu Shani, Rahul Mishra, Renuka Reddy, Viraj Khanna, Sarita Ganeriwala, Sumakshi Singh, Parul Thacker, Rahul Jain, Rooshad Shroff, and Nila House among many other noteworthy names. In addition to these participating artists, there will also be some regular exhibitors like Manish Malhotra, Gaurang Shah, Anjul Bhandari, Ashiesh Shah, Aadyam Handwoven, Good Earth, and Manish Saksena unveiling their new creations and adding a fresh dimension to the debut edition of the exhibition in the city.

What to expect:

On display are about 125 textiles by close to 200 prominent artisans, craftspeople, designers and artists created with processes of hand weaving, embroidery, resist-dyeing, printing, painting and appliqué, among other forms of yarn and fabric manipulation.

A wide array of traditional Indian textile paintings and art forms are major contributors to the exhibition and these include expressions of Gond painting, Kalamkari, Kamangiri, Kalighat, Mata ni Pachedi, Madhubani, natural dye Chintz, phad, Pichwai, Pattachitra and Warli amongst others.

Participating fashion and textile designers, couturiers and multidisciplinary artists include Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Manish Malhotra, and Gaurang Shah among many others.

