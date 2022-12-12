Mumbai: Shahid Kapoor turns showstopper for Falguni Shane Peacock at Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion Tour 2022

Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion Tour 2022: Rewrites the Fashion Rulebook in its Mumbai Chapter | Instagram

The 16th edition of Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion Tour, powered by Fashion Design Council of India, brought a vibrant and energetic experience to Mumbai recently at Royal Western India Turf Club, Mahalaxmi. Celebrity designers Falguni Shane Peacock, presented 'Pride in Breaking Norms of Conventional Fashion', showcasing a melange of young, edgy, street-meets-couture collection, set against the backdrop of a live graffiti art performance by Dizy, India's first and only female graffiti artist. Closing the show as a showstopper was none other than Shahid Kapoor, who enhanced the experience with his energy and charming persona.

Designers Falguni Shane Peacock are known to push the boundaries of fashion design through their youthful, aesthetic and innovative flair. For Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion Tour's Mumbai chapter, they took inspiration from the rising wave of Indian street-art culture and presented a beautiful juxtaposition of street and couture. The street quotient of the evening was enriched even more as Dizy infused the vibe of the streets, by designing graffiti artworks, live on the sets of the fashion show.

The vibrant and evolving expressions of 'Pride & Authenticity' of the youth of India shone through every element of the evening. Falguni Shane Peacock's craftmanship along with Dizy's artistic flair reimagined street-meets-couture, in a collection that celebrated the bold new expression of young India. The collection featured clunky oversized silhouettes, hip-length jackets with sawn-off sleeves, knee-length skirts and trousers reduced to slit-sided miniskirts, among others, showcasing an energetic melange of street art and luxe design, creating a riveting fashion & lifestyle experience.

Talking about the show, designers Falguni Shane Peacock shared, "We are excited to present an unconventional take on couture for the 16th edition of Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion Tour, as it emerges to take a young and bold new avatar. Taking inspiration from street art, we have deconstructed couture in a conceptualized street-chic way along with the talented graffiti artist Dizy. Our show was all about a sense of freedom, exuberating an attitude of positivity and reflecting how street meets couture in the modern world."

India's first female graffiti artist, Dizy, added, "I'm proud to come together with celebrated designers Falguni Shane Peacock for the iconic Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion Tour. Street-art reflects the bold new expressions of the youth of India, and it is exciting to see the Fashion Tour giving a platform to celebrate the brewing culture of street-art this year."

Besides the spectacular fashion show, the evening featured an exciting new element in this year's Fashion Tour that is the 'Style Gallery' called 'This is not a T-shirt', curated by Ashish Soni and FDCI - an exhibit of T-shirt outfits designed by over 60 designers & homegrown fashion labels, who have embellished or even deconstructed the basic T-shirt into a design celebrating their authentic interpretation of Pride. The Style Gallery exhibit was constructed with undertones of sustainability, using recycled materials which puts into action the Fashion Tour's pursuit towards becoming more sustainable & eco-friendly.

Featuring within the Style Gallery was also the 'Step into the Metaverse' booth where guests were able to interact with exciting features of 'Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion Tour Park' - the Fashion Tour's metaverse avatar.

Speaking on the occasion, Kartik Mohindra, Chief Marketing Officer, Pernod Ricard India, said, "The 16th edition of Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion Tour is all about embracing the changing dynamics of the fashion & lifestyle industry, bringing an impressive new format that's more inclusive, diverse and youthful. The Mumbai show, in partnership with FDCI, was all about breaking norms of conventional fashion, with Falguni Shane Peacock's bold street-luxe collection complemented by Dizy's rustic graffiti art. The experience was not only brought to life in the physical world, but also in the virtual world with our initiative of taking the Fashion Tour experience to the metaverse this year. With this, we continue to forge ahead in our journey of celebrating 'Pride' of today's youth with exciting innovations throughout this edition of the Fashion Tour."

Talking about the new avatar of the Fashion Tour, Sunil Sethi, Chairman, FDCI, said, "Fashion Design Council of India is proud to continue its partnership with Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion Tour, both of which are leading names in the fashion & lifestyle industry. Our endeavour for the Mumbai edition was to present an exciting new format that showcased pride in breaking norms of conventional fashion with designer Falguni Shane Peacock and artist Dizy. The Style Gallery is our attempt to make the Fashion Tour more inclusive and highlight different interpretations of the pride & authenticity of various designers. This partnership is a fitting way to showcase our drive to reshape and reimagine the evolving face of fashion in India."

As curator-in-chief of Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion Tour 2022, ace designer Ashish Soni said, "For its 16th edition, Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion Tour is truly expanding its horizons and going beyond the ordinary. We've added exciting new elements, including designer and artist collaborations, a one-of-its-kind Style Gallery and the Fashion Tour Park metaverse, all of which bring to life a fashion experience like never before."

