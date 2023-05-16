Mumbai: Pleo is the new Oriental paradise in BKC

Mumbai's latest Asian all-day dining space Pleo offers a whole culinary package that is more than just the plates. The 1000 sq ft diner located in the city's commercially thriving space BKC, is a brainchild of restaurateur Nirmal Patel. Splashed with hues of royal blue and gold, this chic diner redefines luxury with its old-world charm. With a modern interior merged with vintage-curated sensibilities in geometric forms, the restaurant has a playful elegance with many picture-worthy corners to update your Instagram handle.

Glow signs, lilies and wooden frames will grab your attention the moment you step in, and the green plants hanging over the lamps will definitely refresh your mind. Divided into three sections apart from the bar space, you will be equally mesmerised by the geometric lights that complement each. The outside dining space, overlooking the street, is perhaps the most attractive one, with a huge installation surrounded by white marble stones that make up for a perfect photo op. The seating arrangement too gets more interesting as you move through sections. While the first is home to a host of comfortable tan and brown lounge chairs, the middle section takes things a notch higher with long olive sofas sprawled with tanned cushions. The innermost section on the other hand is a spectacle with blue chairs and yellow and green chequered prints accentuating the backrest.

Moving on to the oriental fare, we were spoilt for choice with a host of vegetarian cloudy dumplings, ment-in-mouth sushis, salads, and rolls gracing our table. If we had to pick the best amongst the lot, Asian Vegetable & Chive Dumpling, Pan Seared Gyoza with Lotus Root & Vegetable, Burmese Paneer Tikka with Lemongrass Foam and Peanut Chutney, and Mango & Burrata Salad would definitely rank above the rest. While the first three might tickle the familiar palate, the latter is one of their best-selling signature bowls replete with charred cord, candied pecan, mixed seeds, and passion fruit. There are plenty of options for non-vegetarians. Double Baked Souffle with Camembert Fondue, Boneless Chicken Wings stuffed with Bhut Jolokia Chilli and Philly Cheese Spread, and Sri Lankan Pomfret curry served with steamed rice are a great choice if you are looking for a filling meal.

Pleo is also home to an excellent bar menu with numerous house-special cocktails and zero alcohol options such as Tupi, Pleo Pearls, Pepino Picante, Wasa-B, Spice Route, Buko Pandan, and more. If you want to keep it sober, we recommend White Whistle, a gin and lychee blend. If not in the mood for cocktails, go for their sake and mocktail range. End the meal with Noel Gur Payasam Ice Cream with Chikmagalur Coffee Mousse and Macerated Pineapple. The dessert menu also has Burnt Cheesecake with Fresh Berries and Rum Flambe, Bourbon Chocolate Mousse with Raspberry IC and Brown Butter Soil, and Caramel Custard with Whipped Chocolate Ganache and Berries.

Price: Rs 1,500 + for two