Mumbai: Kerala's famous Indie band 'When Chai Met Toast' to perform in the Metaverse Music concert this weekend

Indian Pop band When Chai Met Toast from Karala will be performing at their first ever music concert in the Metaverse. Organised by Van Heusen in collaboration with PartyNite Metaverse, this will be a virtual performance where a space is created for the musical extravaganza. Titled Van Heusen Metaplay, the event promises a visual experience with some of their infectious and melodious music.

The musical lineup comprises lead vocalist Ashwin Gopakumar, Guitarist Achyuth Jaigopal, Keyboardist Palee Francis and Drummer Pai Sailesh. They will be performing six of their fan favourite tracks in the metaverse at a 30-minute concert extravaganza.

Fans and viewers attending the concert can dress themselves in virtual branded ensembles at the Van Heusen store in the metaverse environment, before heading out to the concert experience.

Speaking about their gig the vocalist Ashwin said, “We are beyond excited for our fans to witness and enjoy the lineup we have worked on with incredible partners for this concert. It has been our motto to explore the boundaries of music with changing times. We are delighted to share our music with the diverse audience who will get to explore and experience a different kind of musical concert which they will not only attend but feel more immersed and involved in.”

When: February 2, 6 pm onwards.

Ragistration on paytm insider

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)