Mumbai Gig Guide: From Falguni Pathak's Krishna Utsav To Rashid Khan's Classical; Here Are Our Top Picks For The Janmashtami Week

Krishna Utsav with Falguni Pathak

Get ready to celebrate Janmashtami earlier this year, as popular singer Falguni Pathak will be singing songs in praise of Lord Krishna. The event will have many devotional songs sung to celebrate Lord Krishna's Birthday on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami.

When: September 3, 6 pm

Where: Shanmukhananda Hall

Entry: INR 500 onwards

Classical & Beyond

Experience classical music like never before, as Ustad Rashid Khan and sitar maestro Ustad Shujaat Khan are all set to perform in Mumbai. ‘Classical & Beyond’ is a spectacular musical show showcasing different genres of Indian music along with devotional, Sufi, regional, and folk music, in two acts. In the first act, Ustad Rashid Khan is set to perform Raagdari, while Ustad Shujaat Khan and his group will explore different genres of Indian music and beautifully blend with other genres of music.

When: September 3, 7 pm

Where: Grand Theatre, Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC)

Entry: INR 700 onwards

Shree Krishna by Geeta Rabari

Celebrate the auspicious Janmashtami as Geeta Rabari, the renowned singer from Gujarat known for popular songs such as ‘Rona Ser Ma’, ‘Eklo Rabari’, ‘Desi Dhol Vage’, ‘Masti ma Mastani’ and more, is all set to mesmerise us with a series of songs in praise of Lord Krishna.

When: September 3, 8 pm

Where: Studio Theatre, Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC)

Entry: INR 500 onwards

Abhijeet Bhattacharya - LIVE IN CONCERT

Nostalgia alert! Abhijeet Bhattacharya, the popular singer from the 90s Bollywood movies like DDLJ, Main Hoon Na, Dhadkan, Khiladi, Yes Boss, Chalte Chalte, Judwaa, Om Shanti Om, Chand Taare, Ole Ole, Main Khiladi Tu Anari, and many more, is all set to take you on a trip down memory lane.

When: September 2, 6:45 pm

Where: Shanmukhananda Hall

Entry: INR 300 onwards

Time Trap Ft. Hidden Empire & Almost Human

End your Saturday night with a bang! Get ready to dance your night away with Branko and Niklas, aka the Hidden Empire, as the duo is all set to perform in Mumbai for their much-awaited Indian debut.

When: September 2, 9 pm and September 3, 3 am

Where: Kitty Su

Entry: INR 1,180 onwards

Sufiyana - Salman & Zaman

Experience the Sufi vibes at Sufiana 2.0. This time, you will get a chance to witness young talents like Salman and Zaman. Get ready to develop a deep, personal connection with the divine through prayer, meditation, and inner spiritual experiences.

When: September 3, 8 pm

Where: Club Illusions, Andheri

Entry: INR 499 onwards

