Mumbai Gig Guide: From Hariharan's Ghazal Night To Piyush Mishra's Ballimaara; Here Are Our Top Picks

Hariharan Live Ghazal Concert

Hariharan is a singer who needs no introduction! The popular Indian singer, known for his film songs, bhajans, and ghazals, is all set to perform live in Mumbai. The singer, who has sung over 15,000 notable songs in 10 languages, including Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, Sinhala, Bhojpuri, Odia, Bengali, Sanskrit, Gujarati and English is ready to mesmerise the audience with a Ghazal night like never before.

When: August 25, 8:45 pm

Where: Vishnudas Bhave Natyagruha, Navi Mumbai

Entry: INR 850 onwards

Ballimaaraan - The Piyush Mishra Project

Get ready to be mesmerised by actor and performer Piyush Mishra. The actor is all set to blow your mind with Ballimaaraan’s music, which has songs that are sung straight from the heart and is a genre in itself. Apart from popular tunes like Husna, Aarambh, and Ghar, the actor is all set to share Ballimaaraan songs penned by him from his theatre days

When: August 26, 7:30 pm

Where: Dublin Square, Phoenix MarketCity Kurla

Entry: INR 1,099 onwards

The Bombay Chamber Orchestra - DIAMOND JUBILEE

If you are a lover of music and orchestras, this is the event for you! The Bombay Chamber Orchestra (BCO) is all set to present a delightful and varied program of masterworks from the classical, romantic, and 20th-century eras that include a Mozart Overture, Schubert’s Symphony No. 3, and The Romanian Dances by Bela Bartok. The concert will be conducted by the well-known Austrian conductor Ernst Hoetzl and the soloist for the concert is Mumbai-born violinist Ralph DeSouza.

When: August 26, 6:30 pm

Where: Sophia Auditorium, Breach Candy

Entry: INR 400 onwards

Alex Stein live

Are you ready to dance the night away? Alex Stein, the popular DJ is back in India after his outstanding performance at Tomorrowland. The event also has Antiskye, Aban, Waveatikel, and 42 on support duties. Get ready to enjoy the night away with your friends.

When: August 26, 9 pm

Where: Kitty Su, The Lalit

Entry: INR 498 onwards

Jazz@prithvi: Echoes Of A Mellifluous Beyond

Echoes Of A Mellifluous Beyond, a Jazz trio featuring- Arka Chakraborty (Piano), Sayar Mitra (Bass) and Shravan Samsi (Drums) are all set to present jazz funk and fusion wonders from the glorious past mixed in with a few of their own eclectic creations in the most organic way. This is an event you simply cannot miss!

When: August 27, 11 am

Where: Prithvi Theatre

Entry: INR 300 onwards

The REVELRYy Ft. Ana Lilia At Secret Cave

Dance your night away to Techno music! Ana Lilia, a prodigious techno virtuoso renowned for her lightning-fast and exhilarating soundscapes, is all set to perform live in Mumbai. The event is all set to dive into the heart of techno's pulsating realm with Ana's mastery, as evidenced by her original creations that have ignited dancefloors worldwide.

When: August 26, 9 pm

Where: Secret Cave

Entry: INR 599 onwards