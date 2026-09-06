Mumbai Ganpati Aagman: 5 Unique Bappa Idols That Stole The Spotlight On September 6 |

The festive spirit has taken over Mumbai as the city welcomes its beloved Bappa with grand processions, unique idols and creative themes. From striking avatars and intricate craftsmanship to adorable balancing concepts, this year's Ganpati Aagman celebrations have once again showcased the city's love and devotion for Lord Ganesha. Here are some Bappa idols that caught attention during the Aagman festivities:

Mumbai Cha Ekdant

Mumbai Cha Ekdant arrived in a striking three-faced Ganesha avatar, with the idol finished in an elegant bronze-metallic shade. The unusual form gives Bappa a majestic and distinctive presence.

Vardi Cha Raja, Andheri

Vardi Cha Raja impressed devotees with a Jai Malhar-inspired avatar of Lord Ganesha. The unique concept beautifully blends devotion with a powerful traditional theme.

Khetwadicha Vighnaharta

Khetwadicha Vighnaharta features a tall and grand Ganesha idol, with a goddess seated on an elaborate throne forming the backdrop. The regal setting adds to the grandeur of the idol.

Umarkhadi Cha Raja

Umarkhadi Cha Raja brought an adorable touch to this year's Aagman with a charming Ganesha idol set against a Hanuman-themed backdrop. The devotional combination makes the entire setup particularly eye-catching.

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Om Tandav

Om Tandav's Bappa stands out with a balancing concept in a Vishnu avatar, creating a visually striking composition. A flying Hanuman positioned above the idol adds another dramatic element to the unique presentation.