Massive Balancing Ganpati Idols Made Of Paper Steal Show In Mumbai Ganesh Aagman | WATCH |

Mumbai has officially entered the festive spirit as the city witnesses a spectacular wave of Ganesh Aagman Sohlas on August 29. From towering idols and elaborate processions to innovative concepts, popular Ganesh mandals across the city are leaving no stone unturned to make their Bappa celebrations memorable.

Amid the sea of devotees gathering across Mumbai to catch a glimpse of their favourite Ganpati idols, two breathtaking balancing murtis have particularly caught attention on social media. Both idols combine artistic creativity with remarkable craftsmanship, making devotees stop and admire the sheer precision behind their construction.

Mumbai Cha Peshwa's Mid-Air Bappa Made Entirely Of Paper

One of the most striking idols making its way through Mumbai today is that of Mumbai Cha Peshwa. What makes the murti truly fascinating is not just its massive size but the extraordinary way in which it has been designed.

The entire idol has reportedly been crafted using paper, giving it a distinctive and lightweight appearance. Lord Ganesha appears to be suspended in mid-air, with the massive murti seemingly balanced on just a tiny support in the form of a veena placed beneath him, associated with Goddess Saraswati.

Despite its towering scale, the idol maintains an incredibly graceful appearance. The illusion of Bappa floating in the air makes the murti particularly eye-catching and has left devotees amazed by the creativity and engineering involved.

Morya Maulana Azad Road's Ramayana-Themed Balancing Bappa

Another idol grabbing attention is from Morya Maulana Azad Road Cha. This year, the mandal has opted for a striking Ramayana-inspired concept, portraying Lord Ganesha in the avatar of Shri Ram.

Bappa can be seen standing in a warrior-like posture with a bow and arrow, creating a powerful visual. But the most astonishing element is the base of the idol, Lord Ganesha is depicted standing on the palm of Lord Hanuman.

Adding another layer to the remarkable balancing act, Hanuman himself is shown standing on one leg atop a mountain. The multiple levels of the composition create an extraordinary visual.