Mumbai Ganpati Aagman 2026: Tallest Murti, Grand Processions & Unique Balancing Bappas To Watch Out For

Mumbai Ganpati Aagman: Tallest Murti, Grand Processions & Unique Balancing Bappas To Watch Out For |

Mumbai's streets are all set to come alive with the beats of dhol-tasha, music, dancing and chants of ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’ as several prominent Ganesh mandals prepare for their grand Aagman Sohlas on August 29.

From one of the tallest Ganpati idols in the Mumbai suburbs to spectacular balancing murtis and unique mythological avatars, this year's Aagman celebrations promise a visual treat for devotees. Here are some of the idols you shouldn't miss:

Sakinakya Maharaja — Tallest In Mumbai Suburbs

Sakinakya Maharaja is set to grab attention with its imposing height, being one of the tallest Ganpati idols in Mumbai's suburbs. The towering murti is expected to be a major attraction for devotees witnessing the Aagman procession.

Chinchpoklicha Chintamani — Mumbai's Iconic Bappa

One of Mumbai's most revered Ganpati idols, Chinchpoklicha Chintamani, is among the biggest highlights of the Aagman celebrations. Known for its distinctive and traditional appearance, Chintamani attracts thousands of devotees who gather along the procession route for a glimpse of Bappa.

Parel Cha Raja — Warkari Avatar

Parel Cha Raja is bringing a unique spiritual touch to this year's celebrations with its Warkari-inspired avatar. The massive murti combines the traditional devotion associated with the Warkari tradition with the grandeur of Mumbai's Ganeshotsav, making it one of the notable idols to watch.

Parel Cha Maharaja — The Balancing Bappa

The Parel Cha Maharaja is set to amaze devotees with an impressive balancing concept created by artist Arun Datte. The unusual composition and engineering behind the murti make it one of the most intriguing idols arriving during the Aagman festivities.

Morya Maulana Azad Road Cha — Ram Avatar On Hanuman's Palm

One of the most extraordinary balancing murtis this year comes from Morya Maulana Azad Road Cha. Made using tissue paper, the idol depicts Lord Ganesha in a Shri Ram avatar, complete with a bow and arrow.

The most breathtaking detail is Bappa's position — he is depicted standing on the palm of Lord Hanuman, who himself is balancing on one leg atop a mountain. The Ramayana-inspired composition is a remarkable display of craftsmanship and balance.

Malwanicha Maharaja — Krishna Avatar

Malwanicha Maharaja is adding a divine Krishna-inspired element to the Aagman celebrations. The idol portrays Lord Ganesha in a Krishna avatar with a horse-drawn chariot, creating a distinctive mythological concept that is sure to catch devotees' attention.

Mumbaicha Peshwa — Bappa On Saraswati's Veena

Another spectacular balancing idol is Mumbaicha Peshwa, where Lord Ganesha appears to be suspended above Goddess Saraswati's veena. The striking concept gives the massive murti an almost floating appearance and showcases the intricate craftsmanship behind this year's idol-making.