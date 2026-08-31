Ganpati Aagman 2026: Mumbai's Unique Murtis, From Bappa Balancing On Nandi To 3 Dragons; Take A Look! |

Mumbai's Ganpati celebrations witnessed another grand spectacle on August 30, as several prominent mandals across the city welcomed their beloved Bappa with elaborate Aagman Sohlas. From towering idols and gravity-defying balancing acts to mythology-inspired concepts and powerful social messages, the processions had something unique to offer.

Here are some of the Ganpati idols that grabbed attention during yesterday's Aagman celebrations:

Tardeocha Raja

Tardeocha Raja made an impression with a striking Dashavatar of Lord Vishnu-themed backdrop behind the Ganpati idol. The elaborate mythological setting added grandeur to the Aagman presentation.

Akhil Chandanwadi S.G.M

Akhil Chandanwadi S.G.M presented Lord Ganesha in a Mahadev avatar, with the idol balancing on Nandi. The unique concept beautifully combined two revered divine forms.

Bal Ganeshcha Ballaleshwar

Popularly known as 'Khali Wala Bappa' for his adorable dimples, Bal Ganeshcha Ballaleshwar arrived in an Indra Dev-inspired avatar.

Colabyacha Yuvraj

Colabyacha Yuvraj featured a breathtaking standing Bappa balanced on three dragons. The dramatic setup made the idol one of the most visually striking highlights of the day's Aagman Sohlas.

Grant Road Cha Mahaganpati

Grant Road Cha Mahaganpati made a grand entry with a massive standing Bappa positioned on an elephant. The sheer scale of the idol made it a major attraction during the procession.

Tulshiwadicha Maharaja

Tulshiwadicha Maharaja showcased a Krishna-Arjuna-inspired concept through a spectacular balancing idol created by sculptor Arun Datte. The intricate composition brought the iconic mythological duo to life.

Metro Cha Raja

Metro Cha Raja delivered a meaningful message through its Savitribai Phule-themed Ganpati. With Savitribai depicted in the backdrop alongside girls holding books, the idol celebrated the importance of girls' education and empowerment.

The grand Aagman Sohlas on August 30 once again showcased the creativity, craftsmanship and devotion that make Mumbai's Ganpati celebrations truly special.