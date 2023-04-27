Mumbai: From 'Mango Festival' to 'Salsa Night'; 5 rocking things to do this weekend | FPJ

This weekend indulge in satisfying your taste buds with mango dishes or authentic South Indian flavours to enjoying a Salsa dance with your partner. Jazz music festival is also, here and you can make your kids' holidays memorable by attending a summer festival exclusive for them.

Enjoy the South Indian Flavours at Dakshin Food Festival

Get ready to embark on a gastronomical journey to the southern part of India as Courtyard by Marriott Mumbai International Airport hosts the Dakshin Food Festival. This 10-day-long festival is all about celebrating the rich and diverse flavors of South Indian cuisine that will include hand-picked dishes from the states of Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu.

The festival menu includes everything from the famous Kerala Prawn Curry, Pongal, Pulihora, Sakinula to Konju Varutharacha Curry to Poriyal amongst other dishes. It's a treat for all senses, celebrating the state's iconic dishes and is sure to be an unforgettable experience for all food lovers.

Where: Courtyard by Marriott Mumbai International Airport

When: 21st to 30th April, 2023. 7-11 pm

Price: ₹1975+

Celebrate Salsa night with BrewDog Bandra

BrewDog Bandra is all set to host their first ever salsa dance workshop. You can dance together with your partner and enjoy around with great music. Beginners can also, join and get guidance from well-trained professionals. Singles can also join too with their friends and can be a part of this amazing workshop.

Where: BrewDog Bandra

When: April 30, 2023. 9 pm onwards

Entry: Free for all

Mango Festival- Jo Chaahe Mango 2023

From the first sip of ‘aam panna’ after a gully cricket match to the lip-smacking ‘aam ka achaar’ that your nani made, summers and overload of mangoes have truly been inseparable. So you can relive the best of your childhood memories by visiting an exclusive 2-day curated festival that celebrates the shared love for mangoes, summers, and childhood memories.

There would also, be a plethora of activities, curated mango dishes, lip-smacking drinks, live performances, pop-shops, and much more.

Where: Airspace Seawoods Grand Central Mall, Navi Mumbai

When: April 29-30. 12 pm to 10 pm

Price: ₹299 onwards

The ticket is a full cover of ₹200/- that can be redeemed at any stalls that are a part of the festival.

The Bandra Jazz Festival

The world celebrates the 30th of April as 'World Jazz Day'. You can listen to some of the greatest Jazz music - played on Vinyl; while you savour the speciality coffee in town. Host Naresh Fernandes will tell you the fascinating tale of how Jazz worked its way into Hindi film music and don't miss the live Jazz. The Listening Sessions on both days: Taj Mahal Foxtrot - book discussion is free of cost and you need to select 'Free' pass to register for only the sessions and the discussion.

Live gigs for both days are ticketed. You can select the pass that best fits your interests. Any pass purchased for a live gig will also, grant you entry to the listening sessions for both days and the discussion.

Where: Veranda, Bandra (W)

When: April 29-30

Price: ₹1000 onwards

'Garmi Ki Chutti'- Summer Festival for kids

'Garmi Ki Chutti' is a summer weekend festival for children. The children will be immersed and surrounded by activities including Do- it- yourself workshops in art, craft, music and yoga; story telling sessions, music performances, and beautifully curated films. They will also have a chance to interact with some master artisans, and engage in conversations that go beyond the classroom. The age group of children should be between 4-15 years.

You need to register for DIY Workshops like Create your own Coral on April 28, Immersive Art and Painting on April 29 & 30, Tales from the Jungle - Gond Art on April 29 & 30, Storytelling with Shadows - Chitrakathi Shadow Puppetry on April 29, Magic of Natural Colours on April 29, Farm Adventure Yoga on April 29 and Rhythm of Life on April 29 & 30 which is a specially beautiful session on self Love through music and movement.

Other workshops include Shapes of Nature - Warli Folk Art on April 30, Flower Art on April 30, Everything Begins with a Dot on April 30- you can create a unique piece of art in mixed media, Dye Party on April 30 where kids play with nature’s colours, brew their own dyes and upcycle their own clothes.

Where: Patkar Bungalow, Turner Rd, Bandra (W)

When: April 28- 4-7 pm

April 29-30, from 10:30 am to 7 pm

Price: ₹350 onwards