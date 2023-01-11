Mumbai: Five awesome things to do in the city this weekend

Start your day with delicious and healthy breakfast at Ram Ashyara

Nothing can beat a delicious breakfast and tea to start a perfect day on your work-off. Rama Ashraya in Matunga. From Idlis, dosas to vadas and a host of small bites, this place offers breakfast starting at just Rs 45. Choose between a variety of beverages, uttapams, and cold beverages. Don't miss to try their tea which costs Rs 25.

Where: Matunga, east

When: 8 am to 9 pm

Price: INR 150 for two

Visit Vijay Udyaan to pay homage to 1971 war heroes

Vijay Udyaan, a memorial park dedicated to all bravehearts of 1971 Indo-Pak war at Colaba is a best place to meet the heroes who laid their lives in the war. Spread over an area of 7650 Sqft, the part is symbolic of the resilience and tenacity of tri-services. There are four wall murals giving pictorial representation of Naval operations, achievements of Indian Air Force, as well as Army operation. There's also a 3D Mural depicting the iconic signing 'instrument of surrender' dons the centre stage of the park.

Where: Colaba

When: 6 am to 8 pm

Entry Free

Cheer the runners at Tata Mumbai Marathon

What a better way to celebrate your weekend than supporting a cause. Head to the city's iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and cheer the 55,000 participants. This is the 18th edition of Tata Mumbai Marathon and the event has transcended sport and has left a lasting impact on the city and country. You can also meet some of the best athletes during the flag-off ceremony. Jamaica’s Yohan Blake, the youngest men’s 100m world champion, is the International Event Ambassador and his presence in Mumbai underscores the growing influence of the event.

Where: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus

When: January 15. 7 am onwards

Entry Free

Immerse yourself into music

Spend this weekend with some of the best musicians from 10 different countries at Kula festival. The festival brings a global community of artists that represents the diverse contemporary art forms and traditional cultural practices including tattoos, performing arts, music, graffiti, crafts, digital arts, and gaming all under one roof.

When: January 13 to 15. 10 am onwards

Where: Hall No 5, NESCO Exhibition Centre

Price: INR 499 onwards

bookmyshow.com

An evening of introspection with the art

Explore this first of its kind presentation titled Interdimensional Hypnosees, a solo exhibition by visual artist Demsky, a Neo Futurist from Spain. The artwork is about beginning of human existence and the quest to shape tomorrow while trying to do new things without any distructions. Demsky's objects would most certainly make you believe the many possibilities.

When: Ongoing till February 12. 11 am to 6 pm, except Mondays

Where: Method Kalaghoda, Fort

Entry Free

Read Also 5 Indian cities that offer the most delicious food