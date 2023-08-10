Mumbai: Explore City's Cultural Diversity Through Storytelling and Art; 5 Things To Do This Weekend | FPJ

Get ready for a weekend filled with excitement! We have curated a list of top-notch events tailored especially for art enthusiasts. Whether you have a soft spot for music, poetry, or storytelling, there's something special in store for you. Don't miss out on the chance to immerse yourself in creativity and culture this weekend.

Wah Taj! Baithak - Classical Music Concert in Mumbai

You can enjoy soulful music and enchanting melodies at Brooke Bond Taj Mahal Tea House while sipping in the finest teas, and the delectable culinary delights.

When: August 13, 7 am

Where: Brooke Bond Taj Mahal Tea House, Bandra (W)

Price: Free event

'Material Memories' Art Exhibition at Tao Art Gallery

'Material Memories' Art Exhibition at Tao Art Gallery | Nahid Merchant

'Material Memories’ art exhibition will showcase a spectacular presentation of artworks by two proficient women artists - Smita Mandlik and Nahid Merchant.

'Material Memories' Art Exhibition at Tao Art Gallery | Smita Mandlik

The exhibition explores how memories can be powerful triggers for nostalgia and emotional connections to the past, often acting as a bridge between our present selves and cherished moments from our personal history. It explores themes of spaces and places and its interconnectedness with nature and the residues of relationships.

When: Ongoing till August 20, 11 am to 7 pm

Where: Tao Art Gallery, Worli

Price: Free entry

Independence Day Special- 'Discovery of India with Folktales' - A Storytelling Event

Storytelling performance 'Discovery of India through Folktales' will be held in celebration of Independence Day at Bhau Daji Lad Museum. These engaging and enjoyable narratives will lead you on a journey across India, uncovering the abundant culture, variety, and legacy of our nation.

When: August 12, 4 to 5 pm

Where: Museum Plaza, Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Byculla (E)

Price: Free event

Shabd- 'Magic Of Words'- Poetry, Storytelling & Musical Event

It will be a musical evening filled with legendary love songs accompanied by poetry and stories featuring Piyush Mishra, Divya Prakash Dubey, Priya Malik, Rajat Sood, and Nayab Midha that will amaze you and you will surely enjoy it.

When: August 12, 7 pm

Where: Sheila Gopal Raheja Auditorium, Bandra (W)

Price: ₹799



Ashish Bagrecha Live - 'Pyar, Umeed aur Roshni'

Immerse yourself in an evening filled with affection, optimism, and enchantment, conveyed through the soulful tones of Ashish Bagrecha and his comforting melodies. From the sensations of initial affection to the ache of heartbreak, from descending into darkness to seeking out illumination, from extending love to others to cherishing self-love, Ashish Bagrecha aims to guide us on a journey of optimism and recuperation through his blend of poetry and music.

When: August 10, 7:30 pm

Where: St. Andrew's Auditorium, Bandra (W)

Price: ₹499 onwards

Read Also 6 Signs To Identify A Person Who Keeps You Safe

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)