Mumbai: Dog A'Fair, a 'pawsome' event for our furry friends and their humans

You may have visited a music carnival or a food carnival, but have you ever visited a pet carnival? Dogs are man's best friend, so why should humans have all the fun?

We visited Dog A'Fair, an annual pet carnival in Mumbai. The event was organised by Dogs & More magazine at the Seaside Pier, Radio Club, Mumbai, on March 11 and 12.

The event had a list of fun activities for your furry friends, a list of exciting activities, including grooming and spa sessions for dogs, behavioral counseling for dogs, a photo studio, games, and a doggie pageant as well.

With so many stalls, pet parents indulged and shopped for their pets. There were also foods and drinks available for visitors, so they could chill with their pets, eat, drink, and celebrate.

A dog behavioral counselor spoke about different breeds of dogs and their behaviour to help people choose the dog breed perfect for their home.

We also got to witness the pawsome doggie pageant, where the dogs and their parents walked the ramp and won hearts with their cuteness. A cute Chihuahua rocked the ramp and melted hearts with her cute stunts; a 3 year old Husky just rocked by being calm, two 19-year-old Poodle sisters walked the ramp in style; and many Indie dogs just owned the stage. Some dogs were also dressed in cute costumes—from a King's robe to a cute princess dress, we saw it all.

Apart from all that, the event also had an adoption pound, that allowed you to take a furry friend home forever.