Mumbai: Candlelight Concert Makes Its Way To India This October; First Show To Take Place At The Royal Opera House

After an immersive experience of Van Gogh 360 exhibition earlier this year, get ready to immerse yourself in the enchanting world of music as Candlelight Concert By Candlelight makes its way to India with an inaugural show in Mumbai on October 13 at The Royal Opera House.

This innovative concept is set to revolutionise the way one enjoys music as it invites a broader audience to immerse themselves in the timeless melodies of legendary pop artists. Expect some captivating music and iconic tunes paired with countless candles at the city's architectural marvel coming together to create An unforgettable musical experience.

Candlelight India will travel to Mumbai and Bangalore initially, with more cities in the pipeline this year. “Indian audiences have a voracious appetite for entertainment across culture, art, music and IPs such as Candlelight India – concerts by candlelight – is going to quickly become one of those must-do activities, just like Van Gogh 360°,” says Roma Makkad, spokesperson Festival House India. “It combines what people love with something new, and we are excited to take this to cities across India,” she adds.

What to expect?

Across the world, these concerts pay tribute to iconic artists as well as events devoted to K-Pop, film soundtracks and other themes. They can range from small, intimate gatherings to large-scale events in famous venues and landmarks that form part of a city’s cultural heritage. The Candlelight India concert will pay tribute to iconic artists like Taylor Swift, QUEEN, and Coldplay among others.

Whether it’s Taylor Swift’s ‘Love Story’, Coldplay’s “Viva La Vida,” Queen’s ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ or ABBA’s ‘Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!’, a string quartet– swathed in the amber glow of hundreds of (flameless) candles — will deliver these popular melodies with a unique twist.

Candlelight Musical soiree

The event is known for its multisensory musical experience created with sounds that are produced in the space at architecturally beautiful buildings lit by candlelight. The ambient illumination creates an unrivalled atmosphere that breathes life into each venue. Decked in the gentle flicker of candlelight, these settings become even more stunning.

One of the interesting features of the multisensory experience is that there is no bar or merch stall at the venue. Pictures and videos are permitted before the concert begins and during a designated period during the concert. At all other times, you are expected to keep your phone away, for you don't want to miss out on experiencing the magic.

Tickets from Rs 999 onwards. Available at Bookmyshow.com

