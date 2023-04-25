Mumbai: Best live concerts this week in the city

Picture representational purpose |

Live Is Everything ft. Tejas

The founder of Kadak Apple Records, pop-rock vocalist Tejas is known for his groovy ballads. He is making his way to the stage at Bonobo along with talented musicians Jehangir and Adil. Expect an evening of his renowned talent in ballads featuring emotions of melancholy, vulnerability and love.

When: April 26, 9 pm

Where: Bonobo, Kenilworth Plaza, Off Linking Rd, Bandra West

Entry: Free

Bluestackface and Sanskar Vaidya

Thursday Night Live at Veranda features two interesting acts. Bluestackface is a blues-rock power trio that started off as a solo project of guitarist and vocalist Rohan Shirsolkar. He was joined by bassist Jatin Jitendrakumar and drummer Evan S. Among the most promising bands right now, their music is a fresh take on American blues, with a little bit of funk, soul, heavy metal, rock and jazz. Gifted guitarist and jazz mainstay Adil Manuel will join them on stage. Opening act Sanskar Vaidya is a singer-composer in Mumbai. Originally from Raipur, he's trained in both Hindustani and Western styles of music.

When: April 27, 9 pm

Where: Veranda, Dr. BR Ambedkar Road, Pali Hill, Bandra West

Entry: INR 499

The Soul Funktion

Bringing together some of the smoothest, funkiest felines in the city for the 2nd Edition of The Soul Funktion, laying down an evening of straight up soul, funk and R&B. Rohan Maz on acoustic guitar and vocals, Mitchell Murray and Jeremy D'Souza on drums, Adil Kurwa and Nathan Thomas on bass, Siddharth Shankar on electric guitar, Brent Tauro on keys, Prathamesh on Percussions and the vocal stylings of Azu Hoyvoy, Mallika Barrot, Zoe Siddharth, Nielle Shanice.

When: April 27, 8 pm

Where: Antisocial, Plot 242, Mathuradas Mill Compound, Lower Parel

Entry: INR 499

Edward Maya

Edward Maya is a Romanian film composer and DJ. You may remember him for his 2011 hit Stereo Love. Maya is the first Romanian to be featured in the US Top 10 Billboard Hot 100. Since then, he has been releasing catchy singles and DJing all over the world.

When: April 28, 9 pm

Where: Raasta Bombay, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, SV Road, Khar West

Entry: INR 999

Ziskakan

Catch Ziskakan, a popular maloyan band with strong roots from the Reunion Island. Their style is a reflection of Reunion (akin to the Blues but with the Creole influences of the Islands), mixed with Madagascar and Indian music, African Drums and Creole lyrics. Ziskakan have won Best group and artist award in Africa (1994), Best African Group and Artist (1997) at Kora Awards and Best group at the Cesars de la Musique in 2007.

When: April 29, 7.30 pm

Where: Courtyard, Phoenix Palladium, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel

Entry: Free

International Jazz Day Concert

Curated by Adil Manuel, the International Jazz Day celebration will feature Adil Manuel Collective, Rajeev Raja Combine, Second Sight and Flamenco India.

When: April 29, 8 pm

Where: Antisocial, Plot 242, Mathuradas Mill Compound, Lower Parel

Entry: INR 800

Wohnzimmer Konzert: Khoya Firdaus

Wohnzimmer Konzert is spotlighting Khoya Firdaus, featuring opening performances by Pruthvi and Ritu. Join in for an evening of sweet acoustics, lofi influences and raw instrumentals. Pritpal Sudan (stage name Sudan) and Atharv Shukla (who goes by Dreams I Forget) is a duo whose music is reminiscent of yesteryear love songs and nostalgic radio pop, the band experiments across genres and instruments, with their core essence translating to their traditional instrumental roots - homegrown, longing and dreams. After releasing a few singles and an EP called 'Cheesecake', Khoya Firdaus is now venturing out, performing for live audiences.

When: April 29, 7.30 pm

Where: Harkat Studios, Bungalow No. 17, JP Rd, Aram Nagar 2, Versova

Entry: INR 350

DJ Solee (Germany)

Big emotions and musical depth paired with pure danceability are the main components in Solee's music. With 7 artist albums under his belt, Solee from Germany had pioneered his own distinctive sound and played as a DJ and live act at many of the best underground clubs and festivals around the world.

When: April 29, 9 pm

Kitty Su, The LaLit Mumbai, Airport Rd, Navpada, Marol, Andheri East

Entry: INR 499

Pythagoras and the Right Angle

The band has been around since the 90s, and came back in its current avatar in the year 2023. It features Abhishek (Ex founder of Echo) on lead guitars and vocals, Schubert (ex Vayu) on the bass guitar, the band also inducted Shivin, Shantanu and Anurag to join on guitars and drums. The band plays an exciting set list which covers Led Zeppelin, Deep Purple, Iron Maiden, Black Sabbath and Ozzy.

When: April 29, 8 pm

Where: Hard Rock Cafe, Airspace at Seawoods, Sector 40, Navi Mumbai

Entry: INR 500

Madmen Live

Get your madness to the dance floor. DJ duo Madmen are ready to make you tired of dancing till dawn. The name Madmen came organically together, as it combines one half of each of their names Madoc and Omen. And it describes them perfectly. So, come along with your tribe and make it a night to remember.

When: April 29, 8 pm

Where: XOYO Bar & Club, Hotel The Visava Thane, 2nd Floor, Lal Bahadur Shastri Rd, Gokul Nagar, Thane West

Entry: INR 2000 onwards (cover)

Bandra Jazz Festival

Like all living music, Jazz has absorbed influences from far and wide. The Jazz genome is everywhere. Bandra Jazz Festival will be celebrating this extraordinary music for two days straight. Listen to some of the greatest Jazz music - played on Vinyl. Let Naresh Fernandes tell you the fascinating tale of how Jazz worked its way into Hindi film music.

When: April 29-30, 10 am onwards

Where: Veranda, Dr. BR Ambedkar Road, Pali Hill, Bandra West

Entry: Free (RSVP on Insider)

World Jazz Festival

Banyan Tree’s World Jazz Festival was launched in 2020, with the aim of contributing to and enriching the Jazz scene in India. This year, in its 3rd edition, the festival is travelling to five cities - Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Pune, and Hyderabad, between the 20th and 30th of April 2023. In Mumbai, on April 29, witness the collaboration of young Indian Classical musicians with saxophonist Alexander Beets, Ellister Van der Molen and Rolf Delfos. There will be performances by Lucas Santana Quintet, Baer Traa with Lizzy Ossevoort. Day 2 (April 30) will feature Monsoon Raaga Jazz featuring Sebastiaan Van Bavel, Susanne Alt Featuring Zosja, Anna Serierse featuring Lucas Santana Brazilian Experience and a jam session.

When: April 29-30, 5 pm

Where: Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir, 24th and 32nd Road junction, Near Patwardhan Park, Off Linking Road, Bandra West

Entry: INR 885 onwards

Hard techno

Gear up for a heavy mind and body workout with Dina, Blaekflip and Psycheseed presented by Antidote Movement. Dina is a Canadian national, born in Jordan and brought up in Egypt, and has her own radio show. Antidote Movement is a people powered Hard Techno Community, which aims to encourage underground artists from India and across the globe, hosting them to deliver a nonstop experience. A safe space for DJs and dancers attending to go wild and feel free to express themselves through fast-paced groovy Techno.

When: April 30, 7.30 pm

Where: Antisocial, Plot 242, Mathuradas Mill Compound, Lower Parel

Entry: INR 850

Ecstatic Dance Mumbai

Ecstatic Dance Mumbai is a regular conscious dance chapter powered by Ecstatic World, pioneering conscious clubbing in Amsterdam since 2016. They are an inclusive global conscious community based platform creating transformational experiences with Ecstatic Dance as 'Dance for Wellness' for all. Find bliss in moments of freedom and joy through movement, stillness, authentic expression, connection with the self and others. Allow the music to take you on a magical journey. Come and shine as you are. This week, Naama will take the reins of the music.

When: April 30, 5,30 pm

Where: Akiko Rhythm, Chitrakoot Annexure, Military Road, Opp Mittal Park, Juhu

Entry: INR 499

Destination Mumbai ft. Final Request

The sound of Final Request is a mixture of detuned synth sounds, solid basslines and drums. The artist says that he’s not into dividing his creations into genres and prefers to make music with passion, without paying attention to tags and names. The club night also features the talents of Bohra, SamJam and T-tunes.

When: April 30, 8 pm

Where: Secret Cave, Ramee Guest Line, 462, AB Nair Rd, Juhu

Entry: INR 499

Read Also Mumbai: Mediterranean jazz musicians will make magic with Carnatic classical maestros in the city