What Is International Day Of Women And Girls In Science? Here's To Know Everything

International Day Of Women And Girls In Science | Canva

The International Day of Women and Girls in Science is observed annually on February 11. This day focuses on promoting gender equality and the leadership of women and girls in the fields of science and technology. It highlights the significant achievements and contributions made by women and girls in these areas, as well as in engineering and mathematics.

The day also aims to empower women and girls worldwide. To better understand this occasion, we can explore its history, significance, themes, and more in detail.

About International Day of Women and Girls In Science

This year marks the 11th International Day of Women and Girls in Science (IDWGS). Achieving gender equality is crucial for advancing science and ensuring a progressive future for humanity. IDWGS encourages girls and women to pursue careers in the fields of science and technology. The United Nations observes this day to promote gender equality and highlight women's significant contributions in science, as their involvement can drive innovation and help address global challenges.

History of International Day of Women and Girls in Science

The United Nations declared February 11 as the International Day of Women and Girls in Science in 2015. As per the United Nations, "Gender equality has always been a core issue for the United Nations. Gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls will make a crucial contribution not only to the economic development of the world but to progress across all the goals and targets of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, as well."

Theme of International Day of Women and Girls in Science

The theme for International Day of Woman and Girls in Science is "From Vision to Impact: Redefining STEM by Closing the Gender Gap."