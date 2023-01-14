Mumbai: An evening dedicated to science of healthy living

Meyer Vitabiotics, a leading pharmaceutical company from India conducted a wellness event on 12th January 2023 at the ITC Grand Central, Mumbai |

In a post-pandemic world, the importance of a healthy lifestyle and role played by good nutrition in ensuring a strong immunity is well accepted. Globally, people have become more conscious of living a better lifestyle, reducing stress and taking a proactive health approach towards staying healthy.

Moreover, the role of vitamins and supplements as preventive therapy is a well-accepted norm, however, in India they are majorly consumed mostly as a part of treatment. But COVID-19 changed this perception and now people have started putting their health and holistic well-being first. Indians are now highly connected globally and they are seeking answers on online blogs, fitness and wellness apps and from their doctors.

In addition to enhance the effort of health conscious India, Meyer Vitabiotics is a leading pharmaceutical company from India conducted a wellness event on 12th January 2023 at the ITC Grand Central, Mumbai. The event received enthusiastic participation from the medical fraternity with more than 150 leading doctors across Mumbai attending the event.

Post COVID-19, there has been a change in Indian consumer mindset, Meyer- Vitabiotics, a pioneer in Vitamin research organized a gathering of stalwarts, from different industries, including medicine, sports, TV, films, media, entertainment, IT, banking and bureaucrats to discuss “Science of healthy living”.

The event organiser, Vitabiotics is the fastest growing nutraceutical company globally and the only vitamin company in the world to receive The Queen’s Award on four occasions, including twice for innovation, making history!

One of its most recognizable brand in India is Wellman, a leading men’s multivitamin brand which has Virat Kohli as its brand ambassador for more than 4 years.

The event witnessed representation from company’s top leadership led by Mr Rohit Shelatkar, the Vice-President and Director of Vitabiotics UK along with Indian Board of Directors - Ms. Uma Kalekar and Mr. Rajesh Tawade.

The evening began with an insightful session by Dr Ameet Patki on “New Advances in Male Fertility & Nutritional Benefits” elaborating on the causes of the rising cases of infertility in young Indian males and how maintaining optimal nutritional status is integral part of the therapy.

The much awaited panel discussion on 'Science of Healthy Living' was initiated and moderated by Mr Rohit Shelatkar with a panel members including Dr Shashank Joshi, Dr Nandita Palshetkar, Dr Hrishikesh Pai, Dr Ameet Patki, Dr Santosh Karmarkar, and Dr Anish Desai.

The key topics of discussion amongst doctors were about how nutritional needs change during different life stages, metabolic disorders, and impact of lifestyle disorders on reproductive health and pregnancy. The key points revolved around the importance of nutrition and supplementation for management of lifestyle and age related disorders.

The special invitees at the event included other well-known personalities like West Indies cricketer Sir Gordon Greenidge, Dr P S Pasricha (Ex-Director General of Police - Maharashtra), Indian cricketer - Venkatesh Iyer, Vasant Jadhav (Deputy Commissioner – State intelligence Dept.), Ashish Ambasta (Thought Leader - Life Science Technology Industry), Bollywood celebrities like , Addinath Kothare, Amruta Khanvilkar, Dr Nishigandha Wad, and Tripat Singh - 77 year old model and influencer were also present at the event.

