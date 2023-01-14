Mumbai: Bandra Food Festival- Nommaste 2023 is here with home chef delicacies | Representative Image

Would you like to eat artisanal cheese platters, pies and quiches, smoked meats and cheese, artisanal ice-creams, Bohri thaali, Rajasthani fare or pickles?

So, 'Nommaste 2023' is here which is a three-day immersive food festival from 'The Nommers', India's largest home cuisine collective. Here, you will find home and cloud kitchen stalls that otherwise do not have a physical presence around the city. So you can expect authentic cultural cuisines, some forgotten recipes and the dishes that are simply not available in the market anymore at 20+ diverse stalls.

While all of us enjoy dining at budget eateries and boho chic cafés across the city all year round, we also love to eat cuisines from home chefs delivering their mouthwatering best dishes.

What if you get to eat the food prepared by the home chefs the year around? Who doesn't like home made food so 'Nommaste 2023' is the perfect opportunity to narrow down on the dishes that we love and would like to order home in the future. As these home chefs or cloud kitchens don't necessarily operate in chains, getting their fare delivered home with additional delivery charges may be discouraging, especially if you haven't tried the food before and are looking to experiment.

While you gobble down delicious home-made food, you will have Mousumi Datta, Mohit Mukhi, Second Sight, Swadesi Movement and Gaysi Family performing for you. There will also be a bar and some local artists and small businesses selling their wares.

Where: D’Monte Park Recreation Club, D’Monte Park Road, Bandra (W), Mumbai

When: 5 pm to 12 midnight, ongoing till 15th January, 2023

Entry charge: ₹ 299

Tickets can be booked online

