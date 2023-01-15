Mumbai: 5 exciting events in the city that you don't want to miss this January

Being the first month of the year, January is all about living to the fullest, be it chilling with friends, partying, attending social events. New years come with an everlasting zeal to try and do new things. Mumbai is offering a plethora of event options to begin the year 2023 with fun filled memories with your friends, families and pets.

Here’s a list of events curated for the Mumbaikars.

Carry My Pet at Pet Fed Mumbai:

If you are a pet parent, you can not miss the most celebrated Pet Fed which is India’s biggest pet festival. The two-day event is like a carnival forthe pets where they can take part in games, shows, enjoy their favourite treats, buy goodies, etc. Carry My Pet’s team will run a tutorial on crate assembling which can come handy while traveling, they have a photobooth and a lot of fun giveaways along with a very new aircraft activity to give you a sense of how traveling with your pet will look like.

When: January 21st & 22nd

Where: NESCO VIP Grounds, Goregaon

Navi Mumbai Fest 2023:

This is an interesting cultural cum exhibition event. With the participation of all states of our country, this fest carries a mission to enrich the inter-relationship of the people of our nation through dance and culture. Through cultural integration they aim to blend the modern world with traditional & cultural values of our society.

When: January 27 to 29

Where: Nexus Seawoods Mall, Navi Mumbai

Guru Randhawa High Rated Gabru India Tour 2.0:

Get ready to witness the hottest and the biggest singer and songwriter Guru Randhawa performing all hits live in your city Navi Mumbai with Bollyboom. All you Gabru fans lock your date for a night of chart topping tracks exclusively at the Bollyboom Guru Randhawa India Tour 2.0.

When: January 25

Where: MMRDA Ground

Excuse Me Brother - Standup Solo by Aakash Gupta:

This stand-up solo show is an amalgamation of observational humor and personal anecdotes topped with energetic act-outs on stage. Also known as "Mr Versatile”, Aakash is known for his sudden jokes, character comedy, quirky observations and a stellar performance.

When: January 26

Where: Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir, Bandra

Lollapalooza India 2023:

Global music festival Lollapalooza is all set to come to India marking its inaugural, first-ever edition in Asia. The event brings its multi-genre music experience with a two-day fest.

When: January 28th & 29th

Where: Mahalaxmi Race Course