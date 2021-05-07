Mother's Day 2021: Wishes, Greetings, SMS, Quotes to send on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram

Mother's Day is a celebration of the mother of the family. It is the celebration of motherhood, maternal bonds and the influence of mothers in society. A mother is a child's first friend and she deserves a day of pampering and delight. The pandemic may be preventing you from planning an epic bash for Mom but you can always make her feel like a Queen with some joyful wishes and kind words.
Here are a few wishes and greetings to send to Mummy:
Today is your Special Day! That is indeed appropriate because you are a special lady! Happy Mother's Day Ma.
We may be socially distancing but I always feel closest to you. Happy Mother's Day. All my love!
Dear Mummy, I wouldn't have gotten this far without you. You're my rock! I love you dearly. Enjoy your Day! Happy Mother's Day.
Your love feels like sunshine and smiles. I hope I can be just like you, dearest. Thank you for everything! Have a joyous day!
It's your day! You deserve a year worth of celebrations. You're just that lovely. Happy Mother's Day.
You're not a regular mom. You're a cool mom. Correction-You're the coolest mom. I'm so grateful for all that you are and all that you do. Happy Mother's Day.
Ma, you're the light of my life. You taught me how to stand up and be my own person. You're my guide and I love you. Happy Mother's Day.
Hey mom! You're the bomb! Happy Mother's Day!
Mumma, Thank you for being there with me through thick and thin. It was so helpful knowing that you were there no matter what! Sending hugs, kisses and my love to you on your special day.
I love you Mom! Hope you love your day. You deserve every bit of it!
