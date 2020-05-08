Mother's Day 2020: Wishes, quotes, messages to set as WhatsApp status or send as Facebook messages

Mother's Day is just around the corner and undoubtedly it is one of the most special days for us as we celebrate our mother and her love towards us. Well, while the love of mothers should be lauded everyday, Mother's Day is the day we celebrate motherhood.

Mother's Day is celebrated on the second Sunday of May and hence there's no fixed date. This year, it will be celebrated on May 10, Sunday.

The origin of the day dates back to 1908, a woman named Anna Jarvis held a memorial in the honor of her mother, at a church in Grafton. Apparently Anna's mother had expressed a strong desire for a day dedicated to mothers and to celebrate their love around the world. Anna Jarvis led the movement to honor her beloved mother after which she became the founder of Mother's Day when her proposal was accepted by the United States in 1911.

On this day, every year, we'd surprise our mom's with gifts and surprises or even take her out for a beautiful trip, this year we will have to post pone all the celebrations amid the coronavirus pandemic. But hey! You can celebrate at home, right?

We are sure that some of you have already planned the day for your mom. And maybe some of you are still planning it. And if you are looking for quotes and messages for your beautiful mom, do not worry. We have it all covered for you.