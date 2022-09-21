Month-long Monsoon Festival in Mumbai to start from September 24

Art work at Monsoon festival 'Lovers in Monsoon' | Photo: Jaidev Tripathy

Decoding the Mumbai Monsoon Experience the festival re-appears in Mumbai after a long span. And to reestablish its romance in Mumbai, this year the festival is themed around the Mumbai monsoon experience. The Monsoon Festival is scheduled to take place from September 24 to October 16.

"The city has a rich monsoon culture unparalleled elsewhere in the country; and we believe that the festival will be of significant cultural importance, in being a landmark event that uncovers aspects of the Mumbai’s love-hate monsoon experience; for the first time in this expansive way," says Himanshu Verma, director Red Earth, an independent arts organisation based in Jaipur and Mumbai, which engages with diverse forms of cultural expression, from Indian contemporary art to design, performing arts, educational programs, and other experiential projects.

Mumbai Monsoon | Photo: Abeer Khan

Mumbai Monsoon | Photo: Sunhil Sippy

The festival is divided into varied sub-themes that are intrinsic to the Mumbai monsoon experience: from sandscapes and cityscapes; to the human experience and emotions attendant herein; objects and material culture; the matrix of cultural elements and tropes; and the dark side of the Monsoon.

Here are some of the themes of Monsoon Festival Mumbai

The festival explores themes of burning contemporary relevance, addressing several concerns of ecology, culture and urban planning. Some of the multi-art events at prominent venues will create varied points of engagement across the city.

In its 17th edition, having traveled in Delhi, Jaipur and Mumbai; the festival attempts to reestablish its romance in Mumbai. For instance, The art exhibition at Tao Art Gallery and Method Bandra attempt to create this meta-narrative of Bombay loving and hating the rain; and the little nuances of Monsoon culture attendant therein.

The festival will open with a Badal Raag Concert on September 24 at Method Bandra followed by satellite events, poetry readings and more.