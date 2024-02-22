Modest Names For Muslim Baby Girl Starting With 'A': Meaning, Interpretation And More

Canva

The joy of nurturing a girl child is eternal, sublime, and divine. It's very important to adore how the tiny steps roam in your home like a blissful prayer. Choosing a perfect name for your little sweetheart may be a tough task, but the 'Al-Quraan' and language chronicles help to find the most precious names.

Choose the name for your princess to manifest picture-perfect influence, humble traits, wisdom, and fortune.

Aabidah: Aabidah is someone who worships. It's also the name of the legendary Sufi singer, Abida Parveen. This name can inflame the sparks of spirituality and connection with the Almighty.

Aaisha: Aaisha is a girl who lives well. As the name of the beloved wife of Prophet Muhammad, this word can bring an honourable and inspiring life to your little star.

Aalima: The word is used to address a woman of words, a scholar, or a talented woman. Pick this name to manifest a life of knowledge and wisdom.

Aaqilah: Nobody can dominate an intelligent girl. Aqilah is the one with 'Aql'. Choose this name so that nobody can dominate her.

Aklima: Aklima means the 'first step'. As we all know, a journey of miles starts with the first step, It's a unique name for a striking life journey.

Abbasah: Address her Abbasah, a lioness, so that she can make her own rules and decide her path.

Altaira: Another word for a 'bird', because her presence is much more than the chirping of birds.

Aafrin: Aafrin means 'Appreciation'. This word is used to show an immense sense of adoration. You can pick this name to allure a happy fate.

Aameena: And who is better than a trustworthy, honest, and faithful person? This name will bring trust, transparency, and credibility to her charm.

Ameira: She is your princess, right? So simply adore this beautiful name to inflame hope, luck, and wealth. Ameira means 'princess'.

Anisa: While 'Anisa' is a term used for a 'friendly' girl, if you want her to be cheerful and down-to-earth, address her as Anisa.

Areej: Areej is a 'fragrance', to manifest a blooming and meaningful life.

Arjumand: While Arjumand is someone 'noble and blessed', the key qualities you would love in your baby girl.

Aryba; This is another word for 'Witty'. Because she can conquer the battles with her wit.

Asifah: Another word for'storm' to infuse the resilience of a tempest.

Ateefa: Ateefa is a word for an 'emapth girl'. The sparks of sympathy are crucial to defeating the cruelty.

Abal: Abal is a synonym for 'wild rose'. Mark this name to allure genuine warmth, affection, and rebellion. This name also portrays a deep love for nature.

Aani: Aani was a famous poetess in Qastaniniyah. Pick this name to bring poetic qualities.

Aafia: Afia means the one who is healthy and beautiful. A dazzling name to attract delight and fate.

Aafreeda: Aafreeda is a popular name with roots in the Arabic language. It reflects the 'creation'. A modest word to address a girl with love and affection.