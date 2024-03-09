 Miss World Organisation Declares The Decision Committee, Top Celebrities Will Announce The Winner
As announced, the 'Miss World' finale will take place at Jio Mall Drive on March 9, decision committee is all set to choose the winner from top 112 contestants

Mariyam UsmaniUpdated: Saturday, March 09, 2024, 10:59 AM IST
The affection for beauty has no measurement, but sometimes the glittering spell requires a meaningful reward to compliment the combo of beauty and wisdom. Multiple contestants, one crown, flickering lights, cheerful audience, and eyeballs from the whole world await the grand finale result of the 71th Miss World Beauty pageant. Countdown to the deja-vu moment has already begun to cherish 'Miss World 2024' with a dazzling crown of glamour and grace.

As announced, the 'Miss World' finale will take place at Jio Mall Drive on March 9, The decision committee is all set to choose the winner from the top 112 contestants. Leading celebrities, singers, journalists, and former Miss Worlds will be at the forefront of the decision-making panel.

The decision panel is ready for the momentous event

The Miss World Organisation has hailed Sajid Nadiawala (film producer), Rajat Sharma (journalist), Amruta Fadnavis (actress and social worker), Pooja Hegde (actress), Harbhajan (cricketer), Vinit Jain (MD, Bennett, Coleman & Co.), and Kirti Senon (actress), while CEO Julia Morley and strategic lead Jamil Saidi will contribute to the process. The final event will be hosted by filmmaker and producer Karan Johar, followed by enthralling performances of singers Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar.

The next day, sunshine will flash with an extra allure

Amid the effervescent buzz, fashion enthusiasts and glamour-lovers look forward to cherishing the striking elixir. The next day, sunshine will flash with an extra allure to admire the crown of beauty with purpose.

