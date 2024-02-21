Miss World 2024 Pageant Kicks Off In Delhi Amid Zeal And Buzz

Instagram

The dazzling 'Miss World' beauty contest has embarked amid zeal and buzz. The major events will be held around 'Bharat Madapam' in New Delhi, the' Jio World Convention Centre' in Mumbai, and several other venues across major Indian cities.

The grand, colourful opening ceremony and 'India Welcomes The World Gala' have already been held at the Ashok Hotel in New Delhi. Shedding light on the event, the head of the 'Miss World Organisation', Julia Morley, said to the Deccan Herald, 'India last hosted the international pageant in 1996. Chhillar was the most recent Indian to win the pageant, having bagged the crown in 2017.'

Currently, around 120 contestants are participating in the mega event to win the crown with their beauty and wisdom.

PTI

The fashion designer, Archana Kocchar, is at the forefront of designing tasks, while the finale will take place on March 9 after a series of various competitions. The best representatives from 120 nations are all set to set fire on the ramp with their signature styles, knowledge, and depth of vision.

If you are a fashion enthusiast and want to get familiar with contemporary global trends, you should keep an eye on the official website, missworld.com, for live streaming and the latest updates.

PTI

After winning several rounds of the event in separate cities, the queen of continental beauty will be declared in the city of dreams. It's a big time for India to celebrate the occasion, as the competition has returned to the land after a long gap.