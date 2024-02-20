Miss Day: How To Stop Missing Someone?

Canva

Memories are more than the crumbs of time because sometimes they can trim down the sparks of hope and positivity, but you do not need to drive on the horns of a dilemma to become a successful fighter. The artsy or creepy glorification of emotional block is flummoxing the masses; thus, the need for self-help alternatives becomes more obligatory. On 'Miss Day', it's noteworthy to scrape down the shell of memories to restore mental peace.

The happy memory is a treasure, on the other hand, the poisonous imprints can shrink self-growth and tumble down your belief. Here are some easy steps to overcome a memory and resume the journey of present.

1. Declutter your Ambience

The process of transformation begins when you have ample space for the air and sunshine! You can't nurture a plant of hope in the shade of darkness, distress, and negative feelings. So, declutter your home, space, wardrobe, desk, laptop, and phone to feel better and move on. Do not underestimate the impact of external factors because they dominate your internal algorithms. Never protect the scars of a bad memory.

2. Catharsis Practices

Catharsis is the art of getting rid of suppressed emotions because avoiding a trauma does not vanquish the outcomes but secretly overrules the directions and actions. Get indulged in exercise and cry as if nobody can trace your tears! Once you are done with catharsis, you can easily evaporate the memory or cull out some fragments to boost creativity.

4. Manifestations And Journals

When you mention a 'bad' thing, it can never generate a good feeling, but when you recount this as 'not good', it can indeed drench the shattered castles of hope. Manifestations work, words are power. Pen them down on your mirror or notebooks, and write gratitude journals to attract a healthy state of mind.

4. Self-Help Books And Professional Help

In case you have been shoved into a trench and motivation is lacking, you can find life-saving hacks in the self-help books. These books push you to form new habits and cultivate confidence. There are tons of useful apps that you can use to feel understood. Apps like '7 Cups' and 'Better Help' can become your safe corner. You can also consult a psychologist if required.