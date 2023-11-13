Michelin Stars Awarded To Three Indian Restaurants In The US; Check Details

Michelin Stars Awarded To Three Indian Restaurants In The US | Instagram

This week marked a milestone for Indian gastronomy in the United States as three restaurants clinched the prestigious Michelin stars. Rania in Washington, DC, Semma in New York City, and Indienne in Chicago were honored at a ceremony held in Manhattan on November 8.

Michelin stars, considered the 'Oscars' of the food industry, are among the most coveted and esteemed recognitions for restaurants globally. The ceremony underscored the exceptional culinary contributions of these Indian establishments.

These award-winning Indian restaurants seamlessly blend traditional flavours with contemporary ideas, offering a culinary journey that goes beyond expectations.

Consistent Excellence at Semma

Chef Vijay Kumar's Semma, a New York City gem, secured one Michelin star for the second consecutive year, reaffirming its commitment to culinary brilliance. The restaurant's offerings provide a glimpse into Chef Kumar's Tamil Nadu roots, with standout dishes like a special lobster creation.

Rania's Distinctive Flavours

Under the guidance of Chef Chetan Shetty, Rania in Washington, DC, earned a Michelin star, showcasing a fusion of traditional Indian tastes with innovative concepts. Noteworthy dishes include chaat with shiso leaves and beef ribs paired with a unique saffron sauce.

Indienne's Modern Twists

In Chicago, Chef Sujan Sarkar's Indienne received well-deserved recognition for its modern interpretations of classic Indian dishes. A standout example is the inventive twist on pani puri featuring passion fruit, showcasing the restaurant's dedication to culinary creativity.

What are Michelin stars?

Michelin stars are synonymous with exceptional quality and mastery in the culinary realm. Initially designed to guide travellers to fine dining establishments, the accolade has evolved into a symbol of global acclaim for chefs who demonstrate unwavering commitment to culinary excellence, creativity, and impeccable service.

From Rania's inventive chaat to Semma's nostalgic lobster dish and Indienne's modernized pani puri, each establishment brings a unique blend of tradition and innovation to the forefront of the culinary scene.

