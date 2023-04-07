Messy desk affecting your work? Here are some budget-friendly ideas to create an stylish workplace

Most of us believe that our workspace is our second home. Whether you work from home or spend long hours in a traditional office setting, staring at the same dull workspace day after day can quickly drain your creativity and motivation. And then, one feels to bring add some fun and personality into workspace, making it a more inviting and enjoyable place to spend time.

Lokendra Singh Ranawat, CEO and Co-Founder of WoodenStreet says that it is important to add some greenery around the workspace. “It will help you reduce stress, improve air quality, boost creativity and allow you to focus on your work in a better way,” he says and suggests incorporating plants into your workspace and keeping yourself encouraged all day long.

Another great option is photo frames, which are not only for displaying memories but can also add creativity to your work desk. “By placing a few frames of different sizes and shapes, you can transform a boring desk into a personalised and inspiring workspace. The photos can be of your loved ones, pets, or even motivational quotes. Not only will it uplift your mood, but it will also make your desk more visually appealing,” says Lokendra.

In addition, Lightning can have a great impact on the way we work and be creative. “A well-lit work desk can help us stay alert and focused, while a poorly lit one can make us feel sluggish and tired. A well-lit work desk can enhance our ability to think creatively, and it can help us to better visualize ideas and solutions,” he insists.

Declutter without being minimal

While decorating your desk is important, another aspect that mostly goes unnoticed is to have inexpensive storage options rather than minimalism. “Your top concern should be storage, from setting your budget to choosing your furniture and accessories,” says Nidhi Aggarwal, Founder of Spacemantra.

A minimalist office design may be popular, Nidhi says spending a lot of money on stylish décor items without storage will blow your budget, reduce your productivity, and limit your capacity to maintain the area organised. She says it is better to spend some time organising and decluttering your belongings so that you are only storing what you need.

“By making the most of the storage space you already have, you may stay within your budget. Use the closet as storage if you're turning a spare bedroom into an office to conceal clutter. If shelving isn't already there, add some to improve organisation,” she says and suggests making sure everything has a home and to keep the area orderly.

A hint of fresh fragrance

One of the most affordable strategies to boost productivity is to ensure that your office smells good. “Unbelievable as it may seem, new studies indicate that a more scented office boosts productivity in addition to comfort,” says Ridhima Kansal, Director of Rosemoore. She suggests fragrances like lavender, rosemary, jasmine, and lemon promote effectiveness. “Never forget that cheap candles, oil diffusers, and other scented items can also be decorative compliments to your home office. Depending on your preferences and mood, you can select scents that soothe or energise you,” she says.

A dash of fun colours

Apart from changing the settings at your desk, it is also important to reinvent the surroundings and make them more vibrant. “A fresh coat of paint transforms the workspace. It's a straightforward office design that might even be implemented as a management and staff team-building activity,” says Nakul Mathur, MD of Avanta India. He says by coming together and reviving the relationship, coworkers will feel closer to one another.

“Our mentality is greatly influenced by colour. There are other colours besides beige, cream, and eggshell white, and they also don't always work the best. When painting, think about using muted blues, greens, reds, and yellows, just be sure to match your colours without going overboard or too bright. The last thing anyone wants when working is sensory overstimulation,” suggests Nakul.

Budget-friendly

One may think renovating the workspace can cost mullah and one may need to think of a separate budget, however, intelligent décor ideas can be an excellent way to add a personal touch and enhance the look and feel of your workplace without breaking the bank.

By using your creativity and imagination, you can transform your workspace into a comfortable and inspiring environment that reflects your personality and style. Whether it's adding some greenery, creating an accent wall with removable wallpaper, or repurposing old items, there are endless possibilities for sprucing up your workspace. “With a little effort, you can create a space that not only looks great but also boosts your productivity and well-being,” says Nakul in conclusion.