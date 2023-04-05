Home décor: Five must-have pieces for a 5-star worthy bedroom

Want to drift off to dreamland in style? You can now bring the magic of staying in a luxe master suite to your bedroom – and not worry about having to check out of this glamorous room ever. Neelam Dewani, Director, Avit Lifestyle suggest 5 must-have pieces to have in your bedroom that can give any hotel room a run for its money.

Hästens Adjustable bed:

A comfortable and high-quality bed is the foundation of any luxurious bedroom, and the Hastens Adjustable Bed is a great option here. It offers customisable support and comfort, allowing you to find the perfect position for a great night's sleep. Handcrafted in Sweden and made from natural materials, the bed helps bring you closer to nature.

Get cozy with suitable pillows:

Fluffy pillows complete the sleeping experience, and you should always opt for one made with high-quality down and designed to provide superior comfort and support. Pick pillowa that are soft, plush, and perfect for snuggling up in bed.

Create a comfortable seating area:

The five-star experience is not complete without a stylish and comfortable chair that's perfect for reading, relaxing, or just enjoying some quiet time in your bedroom. Take the example of the Saffira chair, which is made with high-quality materials. It features a sleek, modern design along with motor-drive seat and armrest adjustments along with a massage option.

Indulge in luxury entertainment:

If you value luxury living, add a state-of-the-art entertainment unit to the bedroom to elevate this experience. Of course, you need a sleek, big black box, and Sony's OLED TVs fit the bracket just right. It features XR technology that offers stunning picture quality enhanced by artificial intelligence and machine learning. The cognitive processor XR uses a neural network to analyze each video frame in real-time and adjust the image and sound for a truly immersive viewing experience.

Enhance your audio experience:

Complement the TV with a hi-tech, advanced speaker system to enjoy crisp, clear audio that makes you feel like you're in the middle of the action. The Bose Sound Bar delivers rich, immersive sound for your favorite movies, TV shows, and music. Elevate everything you watch with an unmatched combination of Dolby Atmos® and exclusive TrueSpace technology.

