Menstrual Cramps! Try these 7 home remedies to ease your pain

Period pain can be so bad that doctors have actually given it a medical name 'dysmenorrhea'. It usually happens as a result of oxygen being unable to reach the uterus tissue due to uterine muscle contraction. It’s a very common condition.

While cramps are not usually a sign of a serious health condition, they could be. And they undoubtedly put a crimp in your lifestyle, since you can’t go out with friends or even go to work when you’re doubled over.

If the period cramps are unbearable, it is better to consult the doctor. However, once serious causes of period cramps have been ruled out, you can consider methods of reducing pain and discomfort.

Here are 7 simple home remedies that will help you attain relief from unbearable and uncomfortable period cramps.

Apply heat to the abdomen

Placing a hot water bottle or heating pad against the abdomen can relax the muscles and relieve cramps.

Heat helps the uterine muscle and those around it relax, which may ease cramping and discomfort.

A person can also place a heating pad on the lower back to get rid of back pain. Another option is to soak in a warm bath, which can help relax the muscles in the abdomen, back, and legs.

Drink more water during your period cramps

Drinking enough water during your period can help prevent the body from getting dehydrated. Water intake can help regulate the proper functioning of the body's cells. A lack of water in the body system can result in physical and mental stress, as well as poor performance. A decrease in estrogen and progesterone levels can cause the body to retain water. Drinking enough water can help flush your system and keep you hydrated.

Massage the abdomen with essential oils

Massaging your abdomen during your menstrual cycle, feels amazing. You can try adding a few drops of at least one of these essential oils to a carrier oil for an effective abdominal massage. The essential oils may provide additional benefits for those experiencing menstrual cramps.

Try Acupuncture

Acupuncture, an ancient Asian healing method, can help relieve cramps. This method helps to relax the nervous system, allows more blood to flow to internal organs, and quell inflammation.

Hot herbal tea

A steamy, soothing cuppa could be just what the not-doctor ordered for your cramping. This gives you more than a self-care moment, too. Specific types of herbal tea can deliver cramp-busting ingredients to help you through.

Take supplements

Certain supplements may help reduce the severity of menstrual cramps. These include omega-3 fatty acids, magnesium, and vitamins B-1 and B-6.

Avoid unhealthy foods

Certain foods may aggravate period cramps, while others may alleviate pain. As a result, it is best to avoid salty, high-fat or high-carb foods. These foods can cause bloating and inflammation, which can make period cramps more painful. A well-balanced diet can help fight against cramps and keep your body healthy.

