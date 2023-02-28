Men's styling: 4 ways to create a cool layered look with hoodie

The hoodie has evolved in fashion from being worn in the gym to being worn on the sidelines of sport games and being worn at the workplace. Starting from Bollywood actors to Hollywood stars hoodie is becoming a fashion staple not just as a sportswear but as a regular wear.

However, as much as this humble sportswear staple has the potential to send passers-by straight to the other side of the street, styling your hoodie may help you stand out in the crowd. Raghav Pawar, Co-founder of Powerlook suggests five ways to create a new look with hoodie the right way.

An Athletic Look:

You can count on us to be ardent cheerleaders whenever comfort and coolness go hand in hand. Such is the case with athleisure, and due to those astute menswear designers, you won't seem like you were too lazy to change out of your gym clothes. Wear a black hoodie with black, fitting joggers and a pair of basic leather sneakers to go full athleisure. Hoodie fashion is complete.

As an extra Layer:

As much as we extol the virtues of hoodie styling, don't believe that wearing one is all about making a statement. The hoodie may be surprisingly unobtrusive when worn as part of a layered ensemble. Wear a zip-up hoodie over a plain white crew-neck T-shirt, then add an overcoat or jacket, tight trousers, and a pair of box-fresh shoes to complete the outfit.

With Tailored Trousers:

A sweatshirt worn with smart pants is your best chance for a somewhat less committed method to blend smart and casual. It's another simple approach to avoid the dreaded overgrown teenage area. Get a hold of this outfit by wearing a neutral-coloured sweatshirt with a pair of pants and sports luxe shoes. If you're feeling daring, try a little design like pinstripes or checks on the bottom half.

Streetwear:

By definition, how to wear hoodies with streetwear should stress quality (at a minimum, heavyweight, pure cotton) and performance above design. Despite this, in the world of streetwear, the logo is everything.