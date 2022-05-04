Meet Vishal Ahuja - Social media star and Dank Story's founder

Vishal Ahuja, who hails from Madhya Pradesh, is known for his witty, smart, and relatable content on social media. He is an internet star with millions of followers on various platforms. Whether it is his tweet or his pics/video, Vishal has always managed to excel in gaining people's attention with his creativity and humour.

It was in 2017 when Vishal Ahuja became an internet star. He started @dankstory Instagram and Facebook pages. On Dank Story, Vishal would post jokes, memes, and relatable content that would instantly win people's attention. The youth started enjoying his content, and eventually, his popularity started growing. His primary goal was, and will always be, to amuse people with his wit! This drew people of all ages to his page, and within a year, he had a million followers.

Being a comedian/social media influencer or a creative person isn't an easy task. One must create unique, hilarious, but relevant content almost every day. In Vishal's case, he had to make sure that his posts made most people laugh. He kept working hard, and just in a few years; he became a known personality and inspiration to many young people who wished to express their views humorously.

Social media star aka @dankstory admin Vishal Ahuja says that he doesn't overthink things and always goes with the flow. He is certain about his goals and works hard every day to keep accomplishing them. Vishal says, "When I started dank story, I didn't worry about growing followers and being one of the popular pages. I kept sharing posts/jokes to make others laugh and it worked. I only focus on giving my best with confidence that the efforts will pay off."

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 03:16 PM IST