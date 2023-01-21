Meet Manish Rai, aka DJ Manzee, the next big DJ to be known across India

He has also performed with international artists and has given outstanding music, shows and performances in his career.

It is truly so astounding to know about those professionals working across varied industries of the world who put in every possible effort in taking their chosen niches higher than ever through their hard work and perseverance. It is thus quite essential for people to hold more talk around them, for these professionals, who mainly belong to the younger brigade, are those who never shy away from taking the required risks in their lives and careers and go ahead in making it huge in the same. We saw how Manish Rai, aka DJ Manzee, did the same in the world of music and entertainment.

This young DJing talent is a Mumbai, India-based phenomenal Disc Jockey and Producer who, even at a young age, has been able to make his mark in the ever-so-competitive DJing scene in India, performing with both national and international artists. He has been on top of the list for many partygoers and music lovers who always wish to have a ball of a time at events, clubs and happening venues.

DJ Manzee was born and brought up in Mumbai. His father works as a light man in Film City; his mother is a homemaker, and his brother works at a media company. Coming from a humble family background, he had very early understood the meaning of honesty and hard work in life, which has what today made him a rising name in the DJing space in the nation.

This young man, who has performed at an extensive list of venues, with a large number of artists, for celebrities and others in genres like Bollywood, EDM, Commercial and Techno, has had an unstoppable journey in his career. He wants to continue doing what he loves, creating remixes and musical sets that work wonders at venues.

He is now planning to release albums back to back every three months and has already released an album with all trending clubs and Bollywood bangers and hope to do that for the longest time.

