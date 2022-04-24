Maximum Medley: Kristen Stewart's Spencer, an online talk on Arthur Canon Doyle... Here are top picks of the week

Watch and Chill: Spencer

Kristen Stewart transforms into Princess Diana for the movie, which is a fictitious account of the late Royal’s life amid marriage rumours. From dreams of a fictional character to suicidal thoughts... The psychological thriller shows Diana battling inner demons as she navigates the overbearing Royal life.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Participate: The Mystery of the Parsee Lawyer: Online Talk by Shrabani Basu

Did you know that Arthur Canon Doyle, the creator of the famous fictional character and detective, Sherlock Holmes, actually participated in the investigation of a murder? In 1903, A young Parsee lawyer, George Edaji, was convicted of mutilating horses in a mining village in Staffordshire. To clear his name calls on Doyle. Author Shrabani Basu flips through the pages of police records, Home Office files and letters and traces Doyle's footsteps as he turns into Sherlock Holmes in real life.

To register visit: www.khakitours.com

Podcast: Anatomy of Murder

Lovers of murder mysteries will enjoy this podcast, which takes a detailed look at each case. From the case of a missing mother to a naval ship turning into a crime scene, to a Gone Girl-like story... This podcast will keep you hooked for hours! A new episode is uploaded every Wednesday.

Where to listen: Spotify

Documentary: Street Food: Asia

Dive into the lip-smacking world of street food as several chefs take viewers on a culinary journey in their country. From India's savoury chat to South Korea’s food stalls at Gwangjan Market to hawkers giving a glimpse of Singaporean food.... this series has it all! What are you waiting for, dig in!

Where to watch: Netflix

Webtoon: Double-Binded by Love

Hyena Kim and Huiyeong Lee have reincarnated several times to complete their love story but never succeeded. One day, Huiyeong’s soul is split into two by a servant of the deity of lovers. And, now, the red thread of fate ties Hyena to two halves of Huiyeong. As both try to woo her, who will ultimately Hyena choose to complete her love story?

Where to read: webtoons.com

Bookshelf: Uniform Civil Code by Dr I A Saiyed

There are various reasons why India isn't able to form a Uniform Civil Code. Dr I A Saiyed in his new book deciphers the various reasons why there is no one Matrimonial Law across India. What are the hurdles that keep the country away from coming up with? He also shares how India can overcome differences to achieve the goal.

Published on: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 07:00 AM IST