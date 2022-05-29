Maximum Medley: Ghazal night, dance show, and Spotify podcast... top picks of the week

Attend: Yaadein: A Bouquet of Ghazals

Ashok Khosla has been trained by maestros from the classical world like Laxman Prasad Jaipurwale, Firoz Dastur, and Kuldeep Singh. In this recital, he will present a bouquet of ghazals composed by some legendary singers, and also his own. The musical extravaganza is a glimpse of his journey in the world of ghazals.

Where: Experimental Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point, Mumbai

When: June 3, 6.30 PM

Be There: The Four Seasons

This unique dance show is presented by The Consulate General of Italy in Mumbai and the Italian Cultural Centre, Mumbai. The event will see a performance by Olivia Contemporary Dance Project along with a fashion show of hand weaves by Fashion Designer Vaishali S. The show is titled Four Seasons because it presents the emotions and actions that nature evokes in humans with the change in seasons.

When: June 4, 7 PM

Where: The Royal Opera House, Mumbai

To book tickets visit: insider.in

Online Workshop: Candle Making Master course

This online workshop is for connoisseurs of candles. Through the workshop, you can learn to make different types of candles like a rose-infused tin candle, whipped dessert candle, designer candle, decoupage candle, and gel candle. At the end of the session, you’ll get a certificate, free ebook, and lifetime recording of the session. You also get to be a part of an active WhatsApp community.

To register visit: bookmyshow.com

Podcast: Batman: Ek Chakravyuh

This isn’t your regular richie rich Bruce Wayne. In this podcast, Bruce is a forensic pathologist working in Gotham Hospital. He has been tasked with examining the victims of a new serial killer, The Harvester. However, things take a surprising turn when Bruce is forced to confront his mental demons, and save the citizens of Gotham through his alter ego, Batman. The podcast is a Hindi adaptation of Batman Unburied. Actor Amit Sadh steps behind the mic as Bruce Wayne and Batman for the series.

Where to listen: Spotify

Quiz time: QShala Sunday Family Quiz

QShala is one of India’s largest online family quizzing communities. It has over 75,000 families from India and across the world. This Sunday is the 102nd edition of the QShala Family Quiz. The quiz tests your knowledge from different fields like culture, movies, sports, technology, business, etc.

To register visit: insider.in