Maximum Medley: Food festival, Dear Teenage Me podcast, The Circle by Dave Eggers... top picks of the week

Want to indulge in a typical Maharashtrian fare? Then head over to Aamra Mahotsav organised by popular Marathi actors, husband-wife duo, Sukanya Kulkarni Mone and Sanjay Mone. Here, you get a chance to gorge on lip-smacking aamras, batata bhaji and puri, among a host of other delectables. Proceeds from the food fest will go to a charity. Another reason to pay a visit to the fest — apart from mangoes.

Where: Vanita Samaj Hall, SVS Rd, Dadar West, Shivaji Park, Mumbai

Time: 11 am to 3 pm; 6 pm to 9.15 pm

Cost: Rs. 450/- for unlimited meal

Podcast: Dear Teenage Me

Hosted by actor Ahsaas Channa, the series features people time travelling to their teenage days (not literally). These are conversations with one’s teenage self about things that matter during those days—love, friendship, career, etc. The podcast presents heartwarming tales from youngsters from different walks of life.

Where to listen: Spotify

Attend: Humorous Anecdote Stand-up Comedy

Get ready for a fun-filled online event. The virtual stage is set and the mic is ready to be held. Chill and relax as comedians help you destress and prepare you for the coming week with a laughathon.

To register visit: bookmyshow.com

Workshop: Self Healing Mandala

If you like art and indulging in a few hours of letting your creative side loose brings you relief then this workshop is for you. Especially if you want to learn Mandala. This art form is not just about drawing circles or shapes. This is a therapeutic art form that has gained popularity in the past few years. The best part is you don’t need to be a professional artist to do Mandala.

To register visit: insider.in

Bookshelf: The Circle by Dave Eggers

The Circle is one of the biggest and world’s most powerful internet companies. It links users’ social media accounts, personal emails, banking, etc. to their universal system. The aim is to create one digital identity and a more transparent world. So when Mae Holland gets hired by Circle, she is ecstatic. The company has top-class amenities, fabulous employee schemes and wonderful colleagues. However, the more and more Mae gets accustomed to her life at Circle, the more distant her outside world becomes. And, when the company makes her a part of their new product, she soon realises the place is not what it seems. Also, at times, it’s good to be off the grid and then online all the time. Full of drama, suspense and twists, this one is a slow yet intriguing read. The plot is too relatable for millennials and Gen Z.

