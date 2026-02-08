 When Is Kalashtami 2026? Here's To Know Date, Muhurat & Significance
Kalashtami is a Hindu festival that is dedicated to Lord Bhairav, a fierce form of Lord Shiva. This significant festival is observed every month on the eighth day (Ashtami) of the waning moon phase (Krishna Paksha). According to the Hindu calendar, Masik Kalashtami is observed on the eighth day of the descending moon (Krishna Paksha) during each lunar month.

About Kalashtami 2026

Kalashtami Jayanti is also known as Kala Ashtami or Kaal Bhairav Ashtami. Lord Kaal Bahairav is a revered deity who is known for his protective and powerful nature, which is often associated with dispelling negativity and evil. It is believed that those who worship the deity on this day and observe a fast get Lord Kaal Bhairav's blessing and protection from evil forces.

The most significant Kalashtami, known as Kaal Bhairav Jayanti, falls in the Margashirsha month according to the North Indian lunar calendar. It is believed that Lord Shiva appeared in the form of Bhairav on the same day.

Kalashtami date and time 2026

According to the Drik Panchang, Kala Ashtami will be observed on Monday, February 9, 2026.

Phalguna, Krishna Ashtami

Begins - 05:01 AM, Feb 09

Ends - 07:27 AM, Feb 10

