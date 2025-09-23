'Matcha Drinkers Not Permitted': German Cafe Owners 'Coffee Only' Notice Leaves Internet Divided

Matcha, the bright green powdered tea from Japan, has become one of the hottest global beverage trends. From iced lattes and smoothies to cakes and desserts, matcha has gone beyond being a drink, it’s now seen as a lifestyle symbol, especially among Gen Z. For many, ordering a matcha latte is as much about identity and aesthetics as it is about flavor.

But not everyone is embracing the green wave. A café in Germany has made headlines after putting up a bold and humorous sign aimed directly at matcha fans.

The viral cafe notice

The notice read: “Matcha drinkers not permitted. This is a complete coffee establishment. Respect the beans.”

It was shared on Instagram by German-based barista and coffee expert Dritan Alsela, instantly catching attention worldwide. Alsela captioned the post: “Coffee only. Keep the green powder outside.” The cheeky ban struck a chord online, and Instagram users couldn’t stop laughing at the café’s unapologetic defense of traditional coffee culture.

Netizen reactions

Thousands joined the conversation in the comments section. Some praised the café’s boldness while others poked fun at the matcha obsession.

Youco Harada, a Japanese Instagram user, wrote: “As I am Japanese, and we love matcha. I totally agree with this. Matcha trend is overrated in Westerners.” Roma Afrizon joked: “I will use this strategy for my coffee shop.”

-Asha Chettri chimed in: “Matcha is just tea. Stoppppp trying to turn it into a personality.”

Some even said the witty sign deserved a standing ovation for its humor and bold message.

Matcha: Trend or health hazard?

While matcha is marketed as a healthy, antioxidant-rich superdrink, not all stories around it are glowing. Recently, 28-year-old Lynn Shazeen from Maryland shared that she developed severe anemia after drinking matcha lattes just twice a week. She reported fatigue, itchiness, and constant chills. Experts suggest that while matcha can be beneficial in moderation, excessive consumption may interfere with iron absorption, leading to health issues.

The cafe’s notice reflects a larger cultural divide, coffee purists fiercely defending their brew while matcha drinkers proudly flaunt their green cups. For traditionalists, coffee isn’t just a drink; it’s a ritual, a heritage, and even a lifestyle. On the other hand, matcha enthusiasts see the drink as trendy, calming, and photogenic, perfect for Instagram feeds.