Masik Krishna Janmashtami 2023: Date, tithi, significance - Here's all you need to know

Lord Krishna | File

Masik Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated every month on the Ashtami date of the Krishna Paksha. This is special because Lord Krishan's incarnation took place on the Ashtami date of the Krishna Paksha.

On this day, along with Lord Krishna, his birth parents Vasudev and Devaki, his foster parents Nand Baba and mother Yashoda, Lord Krishna's brother Balram, his sister Subhadra are worshipped.

By worshipping God and keeping a fast on this day, devotees celebrate Janmashtami on this date in the month of Bhadrapada as well as monthly Janmashtami on this date in all other months.

Date

Chaitra Janmashtami will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 14. Chaitra Krishna Ashtami Tithi starts from 8:22 pm on Mar 14 and ends at 6:45 pm on Mar 15.

Mythology

On the Ashtami date of the Krishna Paksha of the month of Bhadrapada, Lord Krishna incarnated from the womb of Devaki in the prison of Kansa in Rohini Nakshatra. It is believed that after this, the locks of the prison opened and the guards fell asleep. After this, Vasudev reached Nand village, crossing the swollen Yamuna with Krishna, and handed over Nand Baba to Yashoda. Later, Krishna freed the people from his atrocities by killing Kansa.

Significance

It is believed that fasting on monthly Krishna Janmashtami destroys sins and fulfills all wishes. Worshiping Bal Gopal on this day gives the blessings of having a child. Devotees also get salvation by observing this fast.

