Marathi Bhasha Diwas: Wishes, Greetings & Messages To Share On This Special Day

Marathi Bhasha Diwas is celebrated every February 27 remembering the great poet Vishnu Vaman Shirwadkar, who was popularly known as 'Kusumagraj'. The day is marked with events and festivities across Maharashtra and the diaspora by reading the works of the Marathi poet, singing songs, and enjoying desi food dishes.

Here are some wishes and greetings to share with your dear ones on this special day. These messages are a mix of wishes in English and Marathi. Choose the one you like the best and share it across social media platform as we mark this day to acknowledge the contribution of Kusumagraj in Marathi literature among others.

Marathi Bhasha Diwas Wishes

अंधार फार झाला, आता दीवा पाहीजे, राष्टाला पुन्हा एकदा, जीजाऊंचा शिवा पाहीजे ! मराठी दिनाच्या शुभेच्छा

On Marathi Bhasha Diwas, wishing you all a day filled with pride, joy, and the beauty of our language. Let's cherish and uphold the heritage of Marathi language and literature.

मराठी भाषा दिवसाच्या शुभेच्छा! ह्या विशेष दिवसाला मराठी भाषेचं गौरव आणि मान सामायिक करून, आपल्या सर्वांना मराठी साहित्याची आणि भाषिक सांस्कृतिची उत्साही प्रतिष्ठा करण्याचं आवाहन आहे.

Warm wishes to everyone on Marathi Bhasha Diwas! May the beauty of the Marathi language continue to inspire us all.

On this special day, let's honor the legacy of Marathi literature and language. Happy Marathi Language Day.

मराठी भाषा आहे अमुच्या महाराष्ट्राची शान , भजन, किर्तन, भारुड ऐकून हरपून जाते भान , अशा मराठी भाषेचा बाळगा थोडा गर्व , मराठी भाषा दिन आनंदाने साजरे करू सर्व. मराठी भाषा दिनाच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा.