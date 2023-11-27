Malaysia Offers 30-Day Visa Free Entry To Indian Tourists

Travelling to the places you always wanted to has become much easier. And Malaysia was on the cards for you, there's a good news. Malaysia scraps visa requirements for Indian tourists starting from December 1 – all you need is Indian passport.

Malaysia, on Monday announced that Indian tourists will be allowed to enter the country for 30 days without visa – an official document provided by the government of the particular country.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, The Malaysian government announced this policy change and made the country visa free for Indian and Chinese passport holders. The announcement was made by the Prime Minister at the People's Justice Party's annual congress in Putrajaya.

The new rule will be effective from December 1, and Indian nationals, though, do not require visa, still have to go through security screening for visiting Malaysia.

Recently, Thailand also announced the ease for Indians to visit the country without going through the visa applications. Indians can visit the country for 30 days without visa. The policy will be in effect till May 10,2024.

Apart from Thailand and Malaysia, here is the list of other countries that allow Indians to visit them without visa.

Bhutan

Dominican Republic

Barbados

Fiji

Haiti

Kazakhstan

Hong Kong SAR

Nepal

Niue Island, Qatar

Maldives

Sant Vincent and the Grenadines

Sri Lanka

Senegal

St Lucia

The Cook Islands