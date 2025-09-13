Malaika Arora Feels Self Care Is Essential, Not Selfish For Your Child's Growth

Malaika Arora has always been candid about her journey as a woman, a mother, and a public figure. From her early struggles to her present-day parenting approach, the 51-year-old actress and fitness icon continues to inspire with her resilience and honesty.

Growing up with responsibility at a young age

Raised by her mother Joyce Polycarp, Malaika shouldered responsibilities far earlier than most children. She revealed in a Pinkvilla interview that by the age of 11, she had already stepped into a caretaker’s role for her younger sister, actress Amrita Arora. “I became extra responsible way before my time,” Malaika admitted, reflecting on how her upbringing shaped her personality and decision-making skills.

Parenting after divorce: Finding balance with Arbaaz Khan

Life took another challenging turn when Malaika parted ways with actor-producer Arbaaz Khan in 2017, ending their 18-year marriage. Since then, the former couple has co-parented their son Arhaan Khan, who is now 22. Speaking about this phase, Malaika confessed that co-parenting hasn’t been easy but has gradually become smoother.

“Co-parenting has its challenges, but it’s important to strike a balance. After all these years, we’ve managed to create a healthy environment. Arhaan knows what he needs to discuss with me and what to share with his father. The boundaries are clear,” she explained.

Keeping personal struggles away from Children

One of Malaika’s strongest parenting principles is protecting her son from her own struggles. She believes children should not carry the emotional weight of their parents’ lives. “Often, parents unknowingly pass on their fears to their children. I never wanted Arhaan to feel the burden of what I went through. His happiness and clarity were always my priority,” she shared.

Maintaining respect and family values

Despite their separation, Malaika and Arbaaz have consciously kept their family values intact. Their cordial relationship serves as a positive example for Arhaan. “Even though we chose different lives, we’ve maintained decorum not only for our son but also for the extended family. That’s something I am proud of,” she said, adding that she now feels happier and more content in her personal space.

Why self-care matters in parenting

The actress, known for her commitment to health and fitness, also addressed criticism she faced for prioritizing her well-being after her divorce. While some labeled her “selfish,” Malaika explained that taking care of herself was crucial. “If I am stable, healthy, and happy, my child grows in a better environment. Self-care is not selfish, it’s essential,” she emphasised.