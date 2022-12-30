Make your Christmas merrier and satisfy your sweet treats from Madhya Pradesh’s premium bakery Bake-N-Shake

Christmas is the season of joy, and the festive period is never complete without mouth-watering sweet treats. Kicking the festivities with enthusiasm, Madhya Pradesh’s premium bakery and coffee pub Bake-N-Shake is serving the most scrumptious cakes and dishes.

Besides the green-red decor, the beautiful tree and the wonderful gifts, indulge in some sweet cravings as Bake-N-Shake has come up with its exclusive Christmas Special cakes and treats. Known for its premium baked products, Bake-N-Shake is the most loved food joint in Madhya Pradesh. Its best-selling baked products include cream rolls, cheesecakes, macaroons, fruit cakes and cookies.

Apart from this, Bake-N-Shake has its restaurant set up for dining in Indore, Gwalior and Bhopal. The bakery and coffee pub has a menu for food lovers like tarts & pizza, wraps, sandwiches, pasta, shakes and sundaes, among other delicacies.

Offering numerous dishes to vegetarian and non-vegetarian lovers, the cafe will soon add new delicacies to its menu. Bake-N-Shake is taking orders for Christmas Special cakes for online delivery across the state. The bakery has different Christmas icing cakes like Christmas tree cake, Snowman face cake and festival-themed chocolate cake, among other variants.

The bakery and cafe were started in 2004 by entrepreneurs Sanjay Talreja, Bharat Talreja, Vinod Talreja and Goldy Talreja. Maintaining superior food quality, Bake-N-Shake has become a favourite food destination with its presence of almost two decades in the food industry.

In the coming time, Bake-N-Shake will expand its presence in other Indian states. As the festive fervour grips everyone, Bake-N-Shake has festive hampers and combos to gift your loved ones. Online delivery by Bake-N-Shake and other food delivery apps is available in Bhopal, Indore and Gwalior.

All those staying in Madhya Pradesh or planning to visit the place should visit the bakery and coffee pub to fulfil sweet cravings. From traditional desserts to lip-smacking appetizers, Bake-N-Shake has a platter of deliciousness this festive season. To know more, check the Instagram page ‘@bakenshake.in’ or visit www.bakenshake.in .