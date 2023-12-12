Mahindra Blues Festival 2024 To Have First-Ever All-Female Line-Up Of Blues Artists

The blues, a genre as soulful as a monsoon evening, has long been the voice of the unheard, the rhythm of the restless. And who better to tell these tales than the women who've lived them? In 2024, the Mahindra Blues Festival (MBF) isn't just crossing boundaries; it's blues-ing them, spotlighting the women who've been the backbone of blues yet often remained in the shadows. Think of the blues, and names like Ma Rainey, Bessie Smith, and Big Mama Thornton come to mind. These women didn't just sing the blues; they lived it, breathed it, and set it free into the world.

For its 12th edition, set to light up Mehboob Studios in Bandra on February 10th and 11th 2024, MBF is doing something that's never been done before in its illustrious history: an all-women line-up. The recent NH7 Weekender in Pune too had dedicated Day 2 of the multi-genre festival to female artists. It's like Ocean's 8, but with more guitars and less heist. Says Jay Shah, Vice President - Cultural Outreach, Mahindra Group, “This year’s all-female line-up is not just a celebration of the genre but a bold statement in the ongoing story of blues. The iconic line-up not only amplifies the voices of talented women but, by doing so, brings a different facet of the blues.”

The stage will come alive with a line-up that's as diverse as it is dynamic. From soulful virtuosos to groundbreaking newcomers, these women are are blazing a trail for others. Headliner Vanessa Collier from the US, with her saxophone that's practically an extension of her soul, is set to bring the house down. Her music is a cocktail of funk, soul, and blues, with a dash of charisma. Then there's Sheryl Youngblood, a Chicago Blues Hall-Of-Famer whose voice can make you feel every emotion in the book, and then some. She's got the power of Gospel, the heart of R&B, and the soul of the blues, all wrapped up in one electrifying package. Beth Hart is a Grammy-nominated powerhouse whose voice can touch your soul and then break it, all in one note.

Dana Fuchs, with her raspy, bluesy voice, is the contemporary edge of this blues sword. Her performances are a fiery dance of passion and energy that can make even the most stoic blues purist tap their feet. Samantha Fish is a blues chameleon, blending traditional rhythms with a modern twist that's as refreshing as the sea breeze. Her performances are a rollercoaster of energy and emotion. From the home turf is Tipriti Kharbangar, who brings a flavour of blues that's as unique as it is captivating. Joining her is Kanchan Daniel, a special guest whose voice is a force of nature, powerful enough to shake the very foundations of the studios.

In true MBF fashion, the festival continues to nurture new talent with its Mahindra Blues Band Hunt and the 'Blues In Schools' Initiative. Because the blues isn't just about the legends; it's about the future.