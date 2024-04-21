Mahavir Jayanti 2024: 5 Must-Visit Jain Temples In India

Jain temples in India | Canva

Mahavir Jayanti 2024 is celebrated on Sunday, 21st April. It is one of the auspicious and holy festivals in the Jain culture, as Lord Mahavir was born on this day. The day is also marked as the 24th and last Tirthankara of Jainism. Devotees celebrate Mahavir Jayanti by observing fast, performing rituals, meditating and reading the Jain sculptures. As we mark the significant celebration of Mahavir Jayanti, let's look at the top holy Jain temples in India.

Ranakpur Jain Temple

Ranakpur Jain Temple in Rajasthan

One of the popular pilgrimages for Jains in India is located in Rajasthan. The Ranakpur Jain Temple, also called Chaturmukha Dharan Vihara, is situated in the Pali district in Rajasthan. The temple is dedicated to Tirthankara Rishabhanatha, a spiritual teacher of the dharma. The temple is known for its sculptured work, intricate designs and unique architecture.

Gomateshwara Temple

Gomateshwara Temple in Karnataka

The Gomateshwara Temple is a holy temple for Jains situated in the Hassan district of Karnataka, India. The temple has one of the tallest monolithic statues in the world, the Gommateshwara statue, which is 57 feet long. Dedicated to the Jain figure Bahubali, the statue represents peace, simple living, and non-violence. Until 2016, it was the tallest Jain statue.

One of the popular Jain festivals, Mahamastakabhisheka, is celebrated after every 12 years, where rituals are performed on the statue by pouring saffron, ghee, milk, sugarcane juice and much more. This event attracts many devotees from around the world.

Shri Digambar Jain Lal Mandir

Shri Digambar Jain Lal Mandir in Delhi

Located in the heart of Old Delhi, Shri Digambar Jain Lal Mandir is one of the oldest and holiest Jain temples in India. It is situated opposite Red Fort in the iconic Chandni Chowk area. Built in the year 1956, it has one of the finest architecture, intricate patterns, and unique artwork on the red sandstone.

Dharmanath Jain Temple

Dharmanath Jain temple in Kerala

Dharmanath Jain temple, also known as the Kochi Jain temple, is located in Kochi, Kerala. Built by Hirubhai Jivraj Dhanji in 1904, the temple is ideal for meditation and performing rituals. The architecture inspired by the Jain temples in Gujarat is beautifully sculpted with white marble and artworks of idols. It is the cleanest and most peaceful place for Jain devotees.

Dilwara Temple

Dilwara temple in Rajasthan

One of the finest and most popular Jain temples in India, Dilwara temple is a must-visit for all the Jains. Built in the 11th century by Jain devotees in Rajasthan, the temple consists of five shrines- Lord Adinath, Lord Parshvanath, Lord Rishabhdeo, Lord Mahavir Swami and Lord Neminath. Regarded as one of the most impressive pilgrimages among the Jains in Rajasthan, the architecture has an intricate craving and white marble artwork.