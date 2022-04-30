Maharashtra Divas: History, significance and all you need to know about this day

May 1 is globally known as International Labour Day. But for the states of Maharashtra, the day holds historical importance and is celebrated as Maharashtra Day. The day is celebrated with enthusiasm as the foundation of the state can be traced back to this day, 62 years ago.



Two new states were born on this day of the year 1960 namely Maharashtra and Gujarat Day. There was a dispute over Bombay in both states. The Marathi people were of the opinion that Bombay should join them because most people there used to speak Marathi.

ORIGINS OF MAHARASHTRA DAY

After the Indian Constitution came into effect, the country was divided into states on the basis of linguistic boundaries. Under the State Recognition Act, 1956, Bombay was given recognition as a state. At the time of formation, Bombay had people speaking languages such as Marathi, Gujarati, Konkani, and Kutchi.



Movements erupted demanding the separation of states with one containing people speaking Gujarati and Kutchi and one containing those speaking Marathi and Konkani. The Samyukta Maharashtra Movement and the Mahagujarat movement became the face of these demands.

After being passed in the Parliament, the state of Bombay got divided into Maharashtra and Gujarat. The legislation got the green light on May 1, 1960, and since then, the day is celebrated as Maharashtra and Gujarat Day in the two states separately.

Maharashtra Day is also known as Maharashtra din or Maharashtra Diwas. It has a huge celebration with a parade at Shivaji Park, Dadar. Usually, various cultural events take place across Maharashtra. From speeches to colorful parades, both the states celebrate this day with a lot of enthusiasm.

On this day, the state government and private sector launch various new projects. But since the last year due to the covid-19 surge, the foundation day is observed simply only with ceremonies for unfurling the national flag organized at various district headquarters.

